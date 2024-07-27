10 worst NFL starting quarterbacks right now, including Bryce Young

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who are the worst NFL starting quarterbacks right now? While the starting positions may change ahead of the regular season opener, let’s focus on the projected starting QBs headed into 2024. Even though he’s only had one season, Bryce Young has ‘earned’ a spot, but who else joins the former No. 1 pick? For the record, we kept Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels off the list because they’re rookies, and that’s just unfair.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

We're not 'Kyler Murray haters.' Far from it, actually. But the reality is he hasn't been very consistent over his past two seasons. Sure, the Arizona Cardinals supporting cast has given him little to work with. This is why we're expecting Murray to have a big bounce-back season, now that he's working with a true No. 1 wideout in Marvin Harrison Jr. Don't expect Murray to finish on this list by the end of the season.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

From a pure talent standpoint, Deshaun Watson has a chance to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. We're talking about a legitimate potential MVP candidate. But we just haven't seen him be anywhere close to elite since he missed an entire season in 2021. The Cleveland Browns hope to maximize the 3x Pro Bowler's skillset, but until it happens, he's still one of the worst NFL quarterbacks today.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr is an interesting case study. Some weeks, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Other times, he looks erratic. Like many others, his greatness depends on his supporting cast, but the best of the best are elevators, and we haven't seen that consistently enough from Carr.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

There may not be another quarterback with a bigger chip on his shoulders than Daniel Jones right now. He's had to watch clips of his team discussing a long-term replacement, mainly because they didn't provide him with a competent offensive line or receiving corps. Yet, this is the same player who was given a $160 million contract in 2022 after having the NFL's best INT rate. He's also sneaky athletic, giving the Giants' offense a lot of upside, if they can put it all together for a full season.

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Credit: Denny Simmons/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Will Levis, the Mayo Man, has all the tools necessary to be a successful quarterback, and now the Titans have improved his receiving corps too. His placement on this list is the result of the NFL world only seeing a very small sample size during last season's nine starts. It's a boom or bust season for Levis, but if he can be above average, he'll earn another year as the starter.

Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

IF the New England Patriots enter the season with journeyman Jacoby Brissett as the starter, then he absolutely deserves a place among the NFL's worst QBs today. But the Pats don't have to panic, because he's not their QB of the future anyway. Brissett isn't terrible, he has a lively arm and usually makes the right play, but he also won't wow anyone.

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Darnold could very well enjoy a career year in Kevin O'Connell's QB-friendly offense. Having a healthy Justin Jefferson by his side won't hurt either. But again, until the former No. 2 overall pick can actually live up to his potential, he's easily one of the NFL's worst starting QBs today.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Completing just 59.8% of his passes while having a TD: INT ratio of 11-10 puts Bryce Young on this list with ease. The first overall pick in 2023 has a long way to go to erase the bad play the Panthers put on the field last season, but the bright side is they've really reinforced their offensive line and have added more playmakers. Now it's up to the 23-year-old Young to figure things out on his end too.

Jarrett Stidham/Bo Nix/Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

What a cluster, and not in a good way. Jarrett Stidham seems poised to get the first opportunity at the starting job since he has the most experience in Sean Payton's system. But it's only a matter of time before Zach Wilson or Bo Nix wins the job. Odds are it will be the 24-year-old rookie, since he has the most upside. As they old saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you really don't have any. Except the Broncos have three, meaning someone is bound to miss out on valuable reps with the starters.

Gardner Minshew III/Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports