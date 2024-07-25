10 NFL players that could retire after the season, including Odell Beckham Jr.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The future of the NFL is in good hands, with bright young stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Justin Jefferson leading the way. That being said, several players who dominated during the 2010s are nearing the end of their careers. Many of the league's all-time greats, including Matthew Stafford and Von Miller, are also nearing the end of their careers. Let's dive into our list of 10 NFL players that could retire after the season.

10. Michael Thomas, WR, free agent

From 2016-2019, two-time All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas was one of the best wideouts in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. He had four straight seasons of 1,100 plus receiving yards, which included reaching a career-best nine touchdowns three separate times. However, injuries limited Thomas to just 20 games over the past four seasons, so at age 31, his time in the league could be coming to a close. When healthy, he is one of the biggest receiving threats in the NFL, but that just has not been the case over the past few seasons. Michael Thomas 2023-24 stats: 39 receptions, 448 yards, and 1 touchdown

9. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Miami Dolphins

At his peak, Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the most unguardable players in the league. He has put together five 1,000-yard seasons, including a career-high 1,450 yards in just his second year with the New York Giants. Fans remember him for his iconic one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys, but the Superbowl champion has put together some of the most entertaining performances in recent history. With that being said, Beckham has been on a bit of a decline in the last couple of seasons, as he has not reached over 600 yards since 2019. Entering a high-powered offense in Miami with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle could possibly rejuvenate the All-Pro's career. Odell Beckham Jr. 2023-24 stats: 35 receptions, 565 yards, and 3 touchdowns

8. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott's return for a second stint with the Dallas Cowboys had fans believing that he came back to finish out his successful career with the team that drafted him. Since joining Dallas in 2016, the star running back eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark four times. With Tony Pollard signing with the Tennessee Titans, Elliott will have the opportunity to lead the Cowboys backfield, but at age 29, the production of halfbacks lessons at that point in their careers, meaning the decline that he is on, could possibly get worse. Ezekiel Elliot 2023-24 stats: 184 rushes, 642 yards, and 3 touchdowns

7. Andy Dalton, QB, Carolina Panthers

After playing nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Andy Dalton has bounced around in the league, playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and now the Carolina Panthers, where he will play backup to Bryce Young. Even though he is one of the better backups in the league, his current contract with the Panthers expires after the 2024 season. If a team does not sign the 36-year-old playcaller to a deal, Dalton's long NFL career could be coming to a finish. Andy Dalton 2023-24 stats: 34 completions, 361 passing yards, and 3 touchdowns

6. Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia Eagles

Since being drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 out of Michigan, Brandon Graham has cemented himself as one of the best players in franchise history, helping the team win its first Super Bowl ever in 2018. The All-Pro defensive lineman has been contemplating retirement the past couple of seasons, and with the front office agreeing to a one-year contract with Graham for this upcoming campaign, it could very well be his last time in an Eagles uniform. Brandon Graham 2023-24 stats: 3 sacks, 16 tackles, 6 QB hits

5. Zach Ertz, TE, Washington Commanders

During his prime with the Philadelphia Eagles, Zach Ertz was one of the best pass-catchers in the league and was a vital part of the 2018 Super Bowl team. In his last two seasons, Ertz has played in just 17 games with the Arizona Cardinals and signed with the Washington Commanders this offseason. It is unclear whether or not the 6-foot-5 tight end's role with the team is for leadership purposes or if he will see a lot of time on the field. He is coming off his worst statistical season in 2023, tallying just 187 receiving yards. Zach Ertz 2023-24 stats: 27 catches, 187 yards, and 1 touchdown

4. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford was traded from the Detroit Lions to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl, and that is exactly what he did back in the 2021 season. Since then, the 36-year-old quarterback has dealt with injuries, playing in 24 games in the last two seasons. The Rams seem to be heading towards a rebuild sooner rather than later, especially with Aaron Donald retiring earlier this offseason. There is no debate whether or not the star quarterback can be a starter in the league, but his long injury history might put the rest of his career in doubt. Matthew Stafford 2023-24 stats: 326 completions, 3,965 passing yards, and 24 touchdowns

3. Von Miller, LB, Buffalo Bills

Von Miller signed a massive 6-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills back in 2022, with hopes of helping the team get over the hump in the playoffs. However, Miller has not been the same player since suffering an ACL injury in Nov. 2022. In 12 games last season, the defensive star tallied just three tackles, leaving Bills fans worried if his decline will continue in 2024. If so, Miller's playing career in the NFL could be coming soon, especially since he will be battling for snaps behind AJ Epenesa. Von Miller 2023-24 stats: 3 tackles and 3 QB hits

2. Joe Flacco, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Joe Flacco may have earned himself a few more seasons as quarterback in the NFL due to his unexpected play that helped the Cleveland Browns finish last season 4-1 in their last five games and make the playoffs. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is entering his 17th season in the league and can definitely still be a suitable backup, but at 39 years of age, the clock is ticking. Anthony Richardon's 2023 season was cut short with an injury, so it would definitely not be surprising if Flacco saw the field with the Colts in what could be his final season in the National Football League. Joe Flacco 2023-24 stats:

1. Jason Peters, OT, free agent

