NFL training camps: 10 biggest storylines, including Brandon Aiyuk situation

It's that time of year. The excitement for the NFL season is in the air. The journey to the regular season begins with training camp and preseason play. Over the next month, we there will be many great things to keep an eye on. Everything from the newest rookie class, led by Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, to many faces in new places thanks to free agency and trades this off-season. Additionally, there's one other major thing that grabs headlines. Player holdouts due to contract disputes. Here, we have the 10 biggest storylines people should keep their eye on during NFL training camps.

Saquon Barkley’s new beginning

Running back Saquon Barkley made headlines this offseason by going from one NFC East team to another. He moved on from the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles. This makes the Eagles an offensive juggernaut and the question is: how would he fit in an offense with with wide receivers AJ Brown and Devonta Smith along with tight end Dallas Godert? We will find out. He is an every-down running back and Philadelphia primarily has an offense that likes to run the ball. So, this will more than likely pay dividends.

Major NFL training camp question: Status of Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is one of a few notable names looking for a contract extension. He has been one of the best running backs in football since being drafted in 2017. Although last year did not go as well as he had hoped, having a career low in rushing yardage only having a total of 694 and five touchdowns. In fact, the last three years combined he's only had 11 touchdowns. Reports are that Kamara and the Saints are not close on getting a contract extension done but his track record is that he will show up for camp. For every day he misses training camp, he will receive a $50,000 fine.

Buffalo Bills offense without Stefon Diggs

With the departure of wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, it is conceivable to think that the Buffalo Bills’ offense will take a step back this season. They have a strong running game with running back James Cook and tight end Dalton Kincaid. But the rest of their offense is a question mark. Who steps up as their number one wide receiver? The team drafted rookie Keon Coleman from Florida State who was the first pick in the second round. They also have established veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling who signed with Buffalo in NFL free agency. It will more than likely be a collective effort at the position. But it’s hard to replicate their former star’s production. In four seasons with the Bills, Stefon Diggs had a total of 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys situation with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys have an interesting decision on their hands. Their two foundational pieces on offense are both looking for contract extensions. Obviously, we're taking about quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Last year, Lamb led the NFL in receptions with 135 and had 1,749 yards to go with 12 touchdown. Reports indicate that the Cowboys front office is prioritizing giving the star receiver a new contract ahead of giving one to Dak at this time. Both guys have proven they are worth the money. Will either Lamb or Prescott hold out from camp by the time the team reports on July 25? It remains to be seen.

Minnesota Vikings QB conundrum

The Minnesota Vikings are in an interesting situation. They signed quarterback Sam Darnold in the offseason to be their presumed starter. But then on draft night, they drafted rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy with the 10th overall pick. No one really knows what the plan is and very few actually think Darnold will be able to last the entire season. Who knows? Maybe the rookie McCarthy impresses head coach Kevin O'Connell enough to earn the starting job outright and Darnold is the backup. It remains to be seen at this time.

Aaron Rodgers returns to the New York Jets

The New York Jets are one of the biggest Super Bowl favorites this season despite a loaded AFC with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, and C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans. Not to mention, the competition in their own division with the Miami Dolphins. How competitive the Jets will be hinges on the health of Aaron Rodgers. As we all know, his first season as their quarterback ended abruptly after four plays in last year’s season opener due to a torn Achilles. Rodgers will turn 41 in December. If he’s 100% healthy, the Jets will be a tough out for any team in the AFC.

When will the Green Bay Packers pay Jordan Love?

On the Green Bay Packers first day of reporting to training camp, quarterback Jordan Love has shown up despite a lingering question that has lasted all offseason. When will he get paid? General manager Brian Gutenkunst said in a press conference on Monday that both he and Jordan's agents are getting close to reaching a long-term deal. It is worth noting that Love and his agent have told the organization he will not be participating in practice until a new deal is signed. The Packers just gave star defensive tackle Kenny Clark a three year, $64 million deal. Love's contract can't be too far behind. He's worth every penny.

NFL training camp eyes on Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams

A major storyline to track not only through training camp but the entire season is the progression of two potential star rookie quarterbacks who went as the top two picks in this year's NFL Draft. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Bears made significant upgrades to their offense in the offseason, signing running back DeAndre Swift, trading for wide receiver Keenan Allen and drafting wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick. After going 7-10 a season ago, it seems to be all systems go in Chicago. On the other hand, Washington seems to be trying to build for the long-term future with Jayden Daniels. The biggest question for them is wow quickly can they improve their offensive line to help protect their new quarterback? It remains to be seen how both Chicago and Washington develop their QBs.

Kansas City Chiefs quest to three-peat

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to put themselves in a class of their own as far as success is concerned. This year, they could become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Not even the all time great teams like the 1970's Pittsburgh Steelers, 1980's San Francisco 49ers, 1990's Dallas Cowboys or even the New England Patriots in the 2000's could accomplish such a feat. For a league that is all about parity, Kansas City has become the newest gold standard to reach. In a six year span, they have had three Super Bowl victories and six consecutive appearances in the AFC Championship. They don't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Brandon Aiyuk’s trade request from San Francisco 49ers

