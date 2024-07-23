NFL insider points to optimism in Jordan Love contract talks with the Green Bay Packers

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is not practicing with the team as training camp opens this week. There is an obvious reason for this. Love is entering the final year of his contract and wants a lucrative extension.

Whether we call it a “hold in” or something completely different, Love’s absence from practice will continue to make news around the NFL world.

Though, there is some positive news on this front. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that there is optimism the two sides will come to terms on a long-term contract here soon.

This comes after Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that he thinks the two sides are getting close to resolving the contract issue.

Green Bay Packers likely to lock up Jordan Love soon

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

All of the reporting seems to suggest that something will happen any moment now. Like other big-time quarterback contracts, it’s going to be all about guarantees when it comes to Love’s next deal.

That’s the complicated issue here. Love, 25, has started all of 18 games since the Packers made him a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He did perform at an elite clip in his first season taking over for Aaron Rodgers as Green Bay’s QB1.

Jordan Love stats (2023): 64% completion, 4,159 yards, 32 TD, 11 INT

Despite the small sample size, Love is still looking at a deal that will pay him at least $45 million on an annual basis.

This is magnified by what has been an evolving quarterback market during the offseason. That included Trevor Lawrence receiving a whopping $55 million annually from the Jacksonville Jaguars. His deal also called for $142 million fully guaranteed and $200 million in total guarantees.