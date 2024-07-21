Financial gap reportedly exists in Jordan Love contract talks with the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not be a holdout from training camp this summer. Whether he follows others in “holding in” remains to be seen. That is to say, not practicing until a new contract is agreed to.
By now, you likely already know that Love and his Packers have been involved in extension talks throughout the offseason.
Initially, there was optimism that something would get done on this front ahead of training camp. Obviously, that has not happened.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on Sunday that the hold up in extension talks is more about money than structure.
“His (Love’s) camp had hoped a deal would be done before camp opens. It hasn’t happened yet, obviously. We’ve poked around a bit on the talks. There’s a feeling that the ball is currently in the team’s court,” report on Jordan Love contract situation.
We also explored whether the primary sticking point is money or structure. We’re told it’s more money than structure, but that a contract like the one Love and the Packers are negotiating has plenty of components.”
A potential Love contract extension is complicated by several different factors. First off, he has started all of 18 games since the Packers made him a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Secondly, market dynamics play a role here. Detroit Lions signal caller Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million contract earlier this offseason. Trevor Lawrence followed that up by agreeing to a five-year, $275 million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Jordan Love stats (2023): 64.2% completion, 4,159 yards, 32 TD, 11 INT
Love, 25, had a great first season as the Packers’ starter after replacing franchise legend Aaron Rodgers under center.
But the small sample size has likely played a major role in contract talks with the Packers’ brass.
At this point, Love is likely looking at north of $50 million annually on a new contract. The hope for both sides is that something gets done here soon. The Utah State product can technically hit NFL free agency next March. Though, Green Bay would likely place the franchise tag on him if something is not agreed to before then.
Read more: Jordan Love standing among NFL starting quarterbacks