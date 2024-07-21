Financial gap reportedly exists in Jordan Love contract talks with the Green Bay Packers

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not be a holdout from training camp this summer. Whether he follows others in “holding in” remains to be seen. That is to say, not practicing until a new contract is agreed to.

By now, you likely already know that Love and his Packers have been involved in extension talks throughout the offseason.

Initially, there was optimism that something would get done on this front ahead of training camp. Obviously, that has not happened.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on Sunday that the hold up in extension talks is more about money than structure.