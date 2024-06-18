Astounding new update on Jordan Love contract talks with the Green Bay Packers

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Jordan Love could very well become the next player at his position to earn a lucrative long-term contract.

Love, 25, was brilliant in his first season replacing Aaron Rodgers under center for the Packers. The Utah State product completed 64% of his passes for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It was an awe-inspiring performnace from a former first-round pick many had questions about heading into the 2024 season.

With Love firmly entrenched in as the Packers’ franchise quarterback, the goal has to be to get a new contract done ahead of training camp. After all, he only has one more season remaining on his current deal.

We now have more information on Love’s contract talks with Green Bay. It sure looks like he could end up resetting the quarterback market.

“I don’t think Jordan Love is taking less than Trevor Lawrence,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

It was just last week that Lawrence inked a five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The $55 million average salary matched Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals for the most in NFL history.

Jordan Love contract could be a major risk for the Green Bay Packers

Despite his great play in 2023, Love simply doesn’t have a ton of experience at the NFL level. The 2020 first-round pick has started all of 18 games in four seasons. Paying out north of $55 million on annual basis is certainly a risk.

With that said, it’s all about the valuation of the quarterback in today’s NFL. Market dictates value. If Lawrence is getting $55 million per season, it stands to reason that Love’s camp would demand as much.

As of right now, six quarterbacks are making north of $50 million. A total of 10 come in at $45-plus million. It’s the nature of the beast in a league that values this position at a much higher clip than all others.