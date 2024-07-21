Green Bay Packers news: Team signs Pro Bowler to massive contract extension

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Most of the talk surrounding the Green Bay Packers heading into training camp has been the contract situation involving quarterback Jordan Love.

Love and his Packers have been in extension negotiations all offseason. Apparently, things are not moving forward at a rapid clip in that regard. It’s somewhat of a big deal with the 25-year-old Love potentially set to hit free agency next March.

However, Green Bay’s brass did take care of another big member of the team on Sunday. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers have signed Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark to a three-year, $64 million contract.

Clark, 28, was set to hit free agency after the 2024 season. The former first-round pick from UCLA is now taken care of for three more seasons.

Related: Updated Green Bay Packers news and rumors

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Since joining the Packers back in 2016, Clark has earned three Pro Bowl trips. This past season saw him record 16 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks for a surprising Packers squad. He’s a bit component to what they do on the defensive side of the ball.

As for Clark’s contract, his $21.3 million annual salary makes the former Bruins star the 10th highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.