10 NFL players poised for breakout seasons, including Anthony Richardson and Jalen Carter

The 2024 NFL season is fast approaching and one of the best parts of every season is the emergence of breakout starts. Last year, NFL players like Jordan Love, Puka Nacua, DaRon Bland and Kyren Williams enjoyed breakout years. Now, we’re looking ahead to potential NFL breakout players this season.

Let’s dive into our list of 10 NFL players poised for breakout seasons in 2024, taking you position by position on both sides of the ball.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

We only saw glimpses of what Anthony Richardson could do in his rookie season. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback played in 4 games before a season-ending injury and he was banged up in some of those starts. However, he displayed elite athleticism, held up well when pressured and his arm is just as great as everyone expected. Plus, the situation is also excellent. The Colts offensive line will do a great job protecting Richardson and his cast of weapons now features Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. If play-caller Shane Steichen can make Gardner Minshew look good in this offense, we might see MVP-like stretches from Richardson.

Zamir White, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears received consideration here, but he has to share touches with Tony Pollard. So, we pivot to the opportunity Zamir White is receiving this season with the las Vegas Raiders. In four starts at the end of last season, White averaged 4.73 yards per carry and 99.7 rushing yards per game. He also finished with the 16th-highest breakaway run rate (4.8 percent). The quarterback situation is bad, but it's probably better than it was a year ago. We're not predicting White to have a Josh Jacobs-like season, but 1,000 scrimmage yards is possible.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

There couldn't have been a better landing spot for Ladd McConkey. While he can stretch the field, the rookie's best ability is his route-running and the ease with which he gets open quickly. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert loves to get the football out quickly and the rapport with McConkey is growing quickly. Starting immediately as the Chargers' top pass-catcher, McConkey has a legitimate shot to challenge for 90-plus receptions in his rookie season.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills

All the focus on the Buffalo Bills receiving corps this summer centers on the departure of Stefon Diggs and what Keon Coleman can do with Josh Allen. As much as we love Coleman's personality, the wide receiver to watch in Buffalo is Khalil Shakir. In his final 7 regular-season games last season, Shakir averaged 18.15 yards per reception with an 83.3 percent catch rate and turned 24 targets into 363 receiving yards. He ranked 35th in win rate vs man coverage (39.2 percent), first in yards er target (13.6) and 13th in slot snaps (398). With an expanded role in 2024, Shakir can have a breakout campaign as the Bills' No. 1 receiver.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Green Bay Packers

A lacerated kidney might be the only thing that kept Luke Musgrave from having a breakout season as a rookie. It's often said that tight ends face one of the most difficult transitions to the NFL in their first season. Yet Musgrave proved to be an exception, averaging 10.4 yards per reception with 35 receiving yards in limited playing time. He's an outstanding athlete who has shown he can be a playmaker. The Packers do spread the ball around a lot, which might limit his final stats, but Musgrave is one of several NFL players at tight end (Dawson Knox) poised for a breakthrough year.

Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Carter overwhelmed offensive linemen in college football. At times in his first NFL season, he looked just as dominant. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle showed All-Pro talent, especially in the first half of the regular season. Carter recorded the sixth-highest ESPN pass-rush win rate (16 percent), even higher than Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons and Christian Wilkins. For some NFL players, a 'breakout' season is going from an unknown to a Pro Bowl candidate. For Carter, we're talking about a defender who could enter DPOY territory.

Odafe Oweh, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens

While the Baltimore Ravens retained Justin Madubuike this offseason, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (9.5 sacks) left in NFL free agency. With defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald gone, Baltimore will be even more dependent on its players to step up. Odafe Oweh only netted 5 sacks last season, but his 17.7 percent PFF pass-rush win rate was just behind Khalil Mack (18.2 percent) and ahead of T.J. Watt (16.9 percent). We won't predict monster sack totals from Oweh, but 10.5 could be very doable and they would be much needed for Baltimore's defense.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

A shoulder injury robbed us of seeing Christian Gonzalez dominate for a full season. However, when he was on the field, the New England Patriots corner looked like a future star. Opponents only averaged an 86.1 QB rating when they targeted Gonzalez in coverage. He's also 6-foot-1 with premium athleticism and great instincts. This will be the year Gonzalez proves he is the Patriots' best defensive back and we might be talking about a second-team All-Pro candidate by 2025.

Derek Stingley Jr, CB, Houston Texans

We saw what Derek Stingley Jr looks like when he's healthy and in the right environment. Held in the same regard as Sauce Gardner ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans cornerback hasn't met the hype. However, that started changing in 2023. From Weeks 10-18, Stingley recorded the ninth-best Pro Football Focus coverage grade (85.1), surrendering just 298 receiving yards on 35 targets with a 71.8 QB rating allowed. Houston's defense is even more loaded now, which could be the difference-maker that pushes Stingley Jr. into stardom.

Ji’Ayir Brown, S, San Francisco 49ers

