10 NFL players with the most to prove during training camp, including Deshaun Watson

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL training camps are now upon us as the 32 teams prepare for the 2024 season. There are a ton of question marks and storylines heading into the new year. There are also a ton of players with a lot to prove. Can Deshaun Watson return to form for the Cleveland Browns? Is Tyron Smith equipped to protect Aaron Rodgers' blindside with the New York Jets? What about a certain rookie quarterback in the NFC East? These are among 10 NFL players with the most to prove during training camp.

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are going to have to find a way to replace four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs after he was traded this past spring. All Diggs did in four seasons with Buffalo was record 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns. Hence, why Buffalo exhausted the 33rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on this former Florida State star. He’s going to be tasked with making an immediate impact for quarterback Josh Allen. Will Coleman be up to the task?

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reports from the Cardinals seem to indicate that Kyler Murray has taken on more of a role as their franchise cornerstone. It was an issue earlier in the quarterback's career, with questions about immaturity and the like. Murray is entering his sixth season after Arizona made him the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. It's time for him to prove his worth to Arizona's brass as the team continues with a rebuild.

Brock Bowers, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas surprised a lot of people by selecting Brock Bowers with the 13th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Tight end certainly didn’t seem like much of a need after the Raiders picked up Michael Mayer in the secound round last year. Whether it’s Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew under center for the Raiders this coming season, the quarterback will be relying on both of these tight ends to do their thing. The pressure is squarely on Bowers to make an immediate impact.

Ezekiel Elliott, running back, Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott returns to the Dallas Cowboys after spending one season with the New England Patriots. The situation is vastly different for the three-time Pro Bowler. Tony Pollard left Dallas in NFL free agency. The team has very little behind Elliott at running back. Can the 29-year-old return to earlier-career form? It's going to play a major role in the Cowboys' success with Dak Prescott under center. He'll need to have balance on offense if Dallas is going to overcome recent struggles in the NFL Playoffs.

Tyron Smith, offensive tackle, New York Jets

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It was extremely surprising to see Tyron Smith leave the Dallas Cowboys in NFL free agency after 13 seasons. The eight-time Pro Bowler now heads to Jersey to be Aaron Rodgers’ blindside protector. To say that the pressure is on Smith would be an understatement. Rodgers is coming off a torn Achilles. The Jets revamped their offensive line in front of him. After playing in just 30 games over the past four seasons due to injury, Smith is facing pressure to help keep Rodgers upright.

Josh Downs, wide receiver, Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts seem to have everything needed to help young quarterback Anthony Richardson succeed as a sophomore. They locked wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. up on a long-term contract. General manager Chris Ballard and Co. also exhausted a second-round pick on fellow pass-catcher Adonai Mitchell. Can Downs step up from the slot position? The former North Carolina star recorded 68 receptions for 771 yards as a rookie last season. If he takes that next step, the Colts' offense could become elite.

Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver, Miami Dolphins

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his status as a big-name player, Beckham Jr. has not performed at a Pro Bowl clip since the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns. He missed the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL. OBJ returned last season to catch just 35 passes in 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens. At 31, he now needs to prove his worth all over. It certainly is a good situation in South Beach with Tua Tagovailoa tossing Beckham Jr. the ball while Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle take up a lot of the attention of opposing defenses.

Aaron Jones, running back, Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it's Sam Darnold or rookie JJ McCarthy under center for the Minnesota Vikings this season, they will need to have balance on offense. Aaron Jones comes over from the division-rival Green Bay Packers after putting up just 666 rushing yards in 11 games last season. It represented the Pro Bowler's worst statistical performance since his rookie sason back in 2017. Can he rebound with the Vikings relying big time on their new veteran running back?

Jayden Daniels, quarterback, Washington Commanders

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders did add veteran Marcus Mariota in NFL free agency. But new head coach Dan Quinn will more than likely be relying a ton on rookie No. 1 pick Jayden Daniels to be QB1. A new Commanders brass headed by general manager Adam Peters is putting a ton of faith in Daniels proving he's going to be a franchise quarterback out of the gate. The presence of first-year Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury adds another layer to this. Yes, Daniels has a ton of pressure on his shoulders despite being a mere rookie.

Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports