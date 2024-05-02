10 NFL teams who got worse this offseason, including the Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

While all 32 NFL fanbases like to think their teams improved this offseason, the reality is while some take a step forward, others naturally take a step back. We won’t know how each offseason move panned out until the season gets underway, but here are the 10 NFL teams who have gotten worse since they last took the field.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely make this list. We believe they've gotten much better along the interior offensive line, but until we can see how rookie Graham Barton adjusts to life in the pros, there's no guarantee they've taken a leap forward. Meanwhile, Shaq Barrett's departure removes a valued locker room leader, even if his play had slipped as of late.

Seattle Seahawks

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

We like the Mike Macdonald hire, but moving on from Pete Carroll felt unnecessary. The Seahawks started their offseason by purging high-value vets from the roster, cutting bait with Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. But we're not sure the secondary is any better, and there are still valid questions along the offensive line.

Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Any time you lose a first-ballot Hall of Fame talent like Aaron Donald, you're going to get worse. While we commend how the Rams have responded, getting stronger in the trenches offensively and adding two more high-profile pass-rushers, it's still hard to see how they'll be better without No.. 99.

Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

While it may be better for their long-term future, going from Russell Wilson to Bo Nix is a clear downgrade for the 2024 season. The Broncos also traded Jerry Jeudy, taking more pieces away from an already bad offense. While there's plenty of potential to improve quickly, we believe the Broncos that start training camp will be worse than last year's version.

Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

So, this is what going all in looks like, huh? We just don't see it. The Cowboys didn't make any significant additions, and they lost two starters from an offensive line that had the highest-scoring unit in the NFL. The Cowboys will still be good, but they didn't take a big step forward. If anything, they got worse.

Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The head-coaching hire alone was a big win, but what about the rest? Expected to restart at the QB position, the Raiders did just that, but is Gardner Minshew really the solution? Probably not. Losing Josh Jacobs and replacing him with Alexander Mattison is also a massive downgrade. We do like their other moves, such as getting Christian Wilkins, Brock Bowers, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, but we wouldn't expect the Raiders to suddenly hang with the Chiefs in the AFC West without a game-changing quarterback.

Minnesota Vikings

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings lost their franchise quarterback, so we expect this team to take a step back in 2024. Even if J.J. McCarthy is the future, he won't lead this team to the promised land right away. Danielle Hunter was a defensive menace, and while the Vikings have replaced him with a talented first-round pick in Dallas Turner, there's no guarantee they'll see immediate results.

Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Knowing they'll have to pay Tua Tagovailoa while also retaining Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Miami Dolphins had to see several talented players depart in free agency, but none were bigger than Christian Wilkins. A one-man wrecking crew, the Dolphins will have a hard time replacing the production of their stud pass rusher, and they've also taken some hits along the offensive line, losing Connor Williams and Robert Hunt. Mike McDaniel has some work to do in training camp before the Dolphins can compete with the big dogs.

Buffalo Bills

JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Moving on from Stefon Diggs, plus their star safety tandem? We just don't see how the Buffalo Bills took a leap forward this offseason. Josh Allen's time is now, but the Bills only seem to lose more and more talent each year, and this offseason was no different.

New England Patriots

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports