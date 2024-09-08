San Francisco 49ers were ready to trade Brandon Aiyuk before last-minute contract extension

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Less than two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a four-year, $120 contract extension with Brandon Aiyuk. It ended months of negotiations ahead of a contract year for the second-team All-Pro. Negotiations had gotten so tense that the 49ers were ready to trade their star receiver.

Multiple teams, including the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders, made trade offers for the 26-year-old receiver. According to one trusted NFL source, the 49ers were even ready to trade Aiyuk on the final day of negotiations.

San Francisco 49ers were ready to trade Brandon Aiyuk to Pittsburgh Steelers

The San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk ultimately got what they wanted. Aiyuk didn’t want to play anywhere else. Plus, the 49ers are all in; they didn’t want to make the team worse before the season even kicks off.

But that doesn’t mean the 49ers weren’t ready to move on from what had been a months-long headache. In fact, they reportedly gave Aiyuk an ultimatum on the final day of negotiations.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told Aiyuk he either had to accept a contract or he’d be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aiyuk decided to stay in San Francisco instead of join Mike Tomlin’s Steelers, where he’d undoubtedly become the top target in Pittsburgh.

In the end, Aiyuk won. He became one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers, and he gets to stay in an offense he’s already familiar with and is a featured target. He also gets to remain with one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. That’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.

