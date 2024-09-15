Latest NFL news on Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, impact of potential retirement on contract

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Thursday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, raising significant concerns about the young star’s long-term health and future. After a few days to recover, Taogvailoa now enters a critical next stage in his decision-making progress.

Tagovailoa suffered a direct blow to the head on Thursday Night Football o a scramble when he lowered his head into the chest of Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin and speared him. The forcible contact left Tagovailoa unconscious and in the fencing position, which is seen in some cases of significant head injuries.

Tua Tagovailoa stats (ESPN): 96.4 QB rating, 13,122 passing yards, 7.7 yards per attempt, 83 passing touchdowns, 40 interceptions, 66.8% completion rate in 55 career games

While Tagovailoa was able to leave the field under his own power, he was quickly ruled out for the game and diagnosed with a concussion. He’s had at least four head injuries since the start of the 2022 season, forced to leave multiple games with a concussion.

Now, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tagovailoa is scheduled to meet early this week with neurologists regarding his latest head injury and the risks of playing football after multiple concussions in just a few seasons.

As noted by ESPN, Tagovailoa has suffered at least four concussions in the last five years with the first documented concussion coming in his final season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has also suffered five concussions during his NFL career, which began in 2018, with his most recent concussion suffered in August.

Ward told ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi in August that he never considered retirement after his fifth concussion. Of course, each case is different and Tagovailoa’s concussions have come in a shorter span and he plays a position that is likelier to sustain head injuries.

Examining the Tua Tagovailoa contract and possible retirement

No definitive decision has been made on whether or not Tua Tagovailoa will retire following his latest concussion. Following a series of head injuries in 2022, which raised concerns regarding his long-term health, Tagovailoa admitted his parents weren’t totally on board with his decision to keep playing.

Tua Tagovailoa contract (Spotrac): $9.526 million cap hit in 2024, $51.046 million salary in 2025, $55 million salary in 2026, $37 million salary in 2027, $49.4 million salary in 2028

The latest concussion, which caused the fencing position that also occurred in 2022, requires another visit to meet with independent neurologists. What doctors tell Tagovailoa during that meeting will have a massive influence on the remainder of his career.

In the contract extension he signed this offseason, Tagovailoa’s deal included $167 million guaranteed for injury. He already received $43 million of that total, leaving $124 million in injury guarantees remaining.

For Tagovailoa to receive all of that money, which would be paid out over several years, independent doctors and neurologists need to tell him that it is unsafe and a serious risk to his long-term health and life to keep playing football. If doctors clear him to keep playing and he retires on his own, Tagovailoa is not eligible to receive the remaining $124 million in injury guarantees.