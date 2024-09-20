fbpx

WATCH: Video showing awkward interaction between Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh following New York Jets TD goes viral

Updated:
Follow Us
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Jets
Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What happened here?

Social media sleuths are trying to piece together a seemingly awkward interaction between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh after the New York Jets scored their second touchdown of the game.

Related: 2024 NFL offense rankings

In the viral video, Saleh goes in to hug Rodgers, but the quarterback appears to push him back, says something to his head coach, and glares at him while walking away.

Since it’s the Jets and nothing can be normal with the franchise, the video immediately took off on X as people are trying to deduce if there’s an issue between the two.

It will most likely turn out to be a nothingburger, but social media can’t help but speculate.

Aaron Rodgers looking good in first half

Rodgers has looked sharp in the first half against the New England Patriots, throwing his first touchdown pass as a Jet at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets are up 14-3 at halftime.

Related: 2024 NFL defense rankings

Mentioned in this article:

More About: