5 worst quarterback performances from NFL Week 3, including Deshaun Watson

In each game, there are quarterback performances that have a significant impact on the weekly NFL QB rankings. Sometimes, it's a great game that creates a lifelong memory. Other times, it's a bad performance that leaves a lasting impression. That's where NFL Week 3 comes in, where some quarterbacks had days they wish they could forget. But out of all the matchups, which were the worst NFL quarterback performances in Week 3?

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Two weeks into the year, Derek Carr was on track to be an MVP candidate. But that's why the NFL season lasts 18 weeks. Carr came back down to earth against the Eagles, where he completed just 56% of his passes for a lowly 142 yards to go with a touchdown and an interception. Carr had the fewest passing yards among Sunday's NFL QBs that started and finished the game in Week 3.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

To be fair, the Cleveland Browns may have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL right now. But that was the norm for Deshaun Watson when he was a member of the Houston Texans. The issue now is Watson is no longer creating something out of nothing in Cleveland. The Browns tried, dropping back to throw 45 times, but Watson only completed 21-of-37 attempts while taking eight sacks. He also lost two fumbles while dealing with a pressure-heavy Giants defense.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Unlike some of his peers on this list, Baker Mayfield had no trouble completing passes, connecting on 75.7% of his 33 attempts. But they only amounted to 163 yards. He also took seven sacks, losing another 31 yards. On a day when the Buccaneers surprisingly averaged 5.7 yards per carry, maybe Tampa Bay would have been better off running the ball in their 26-7 loss to Denver.

Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle combine for Miami Dolphins travesty

Without Tua Tagovailoa until at least Week 7, the Miami Dolphins got a look at both backup quarterbacks in Week 3. Unfortunately, Tim Boyle only came in the game after an ineffective Skylar Thompson suffered an injury. But both Dolphins QBs struggled. Thompson completed 13-of-19 passes for 107 yards while taking five sacks. Boyle wasn't any better, completing 7-of-13 passes for 79 yards and a sack. The Dolphins had Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but it didn't matter with these quarterbacks.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

