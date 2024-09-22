10 winners and losers from NFL Week 3, including Andy Dalton and the Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

NFL Week 3 delivered plenty of highlights and lowlights, but who were Sunday’s biggest winners and losers? These 10 players, coaches, and teams stuck out the most in what was another unpredictable football Sunday.

Winner: Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maybe this quarterbacking thing isn't so hard after all. Andy Dalton made it easy, taking over as the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback after Bryce Young led the NFL's worst-ranked scoring offense through two weeks. Dalton had Carolina's first 300-yard passing day since Week 3 of the 2023 season (also a Dalton start) in a convincing win over the Raiders. If the Panthers' goal is to win, it should be Dalton's job to lose.

Loser: Bryce Young

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As if Bryce Young's season couldn't get any worse. When the No. 1 pick from the 2023 NFL Draft led the Panthers' offense, it looked lethargic. But once a seasoned vet like the 36-year-old Dalton took over, Carolina scored 36 points. Young will have to bend the ear of the Panthers' new starting QB and see what he can improve on for the next time he gets a chance. For now, Young's spot on the bench is as safe as can be.

Winner: Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

There were several doubters when the Pittsburgh Steelers turned the keys of their offense to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but Mike Tomlin's confidence never wavered. After a 3-0 start, we're once again seeing a playoff-bound Steelers team reign supreme. The wins haven't always been ugly, but there's no way Wilson takes over the starting QB job once he returns to health.

Loser: New Orleans Saints’ hopes of being NFL’s best team

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints entered Week 3 with the NFL's best point differential, but this is why the pros play 18 games. New Orleans suddenly looked pedestrian, taking on an Eagles team with a big bird-sized chip on their shoulders after last Monday's last-minute loss in primetime. Are the Saints one of the NFL's very best teams after three weeks? Not anymore.

Winner: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Giants president John Mara has to be upset, seeing see how well the Eagles utilize Saquon Barkley. He leads the NFL in rushing yards through three weeks and has five touchdowns to his name. He's easily been one of the best signings in free agency, but the Eagles' NFC East rivals couldn't see the value.

Loser: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Just when it appeared Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were set to run away with the NFC South, they take a tumble, with one of the worst performances in Week 3. The Broncos were one of a handful of winless teams remaining, but not after they dominated the Bucs 26-7. The concerning part is everything went wrong in Tampa Bay on both sides of the ball. While it was good to see Tampa Bay's rushing attack average 5.7 yards per carry, they failed to sack Bo Nix despite the rookie having 36 pass attempts.

Winner: Malik Willis and the Green Bay Packers

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Tennessee Titans traded Malik Willis, many thought it was a death knell for the former second-round pick. Yet, clearly the Packers saw something in the 25-year-old dual-threat QB. Willis has aced his first two tests with flying colors. His latest effort included a total of 275 yards in a crushing 30-14 win over Tennessee to help Green Bay keep pace in the NFC North.

Loser: Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Losing to the NFL's worst team is never a good look. But getting blown out 36-22 is a really bad look in Antonio Pierce's first full season as head coach. They may have won in Week 1, but now we have to wonder, are the Raiders the worst team in the NFL?

Loser: Cleveland Browns’ offense

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We knew Kevin Stefanski's team was short-handed heading into Cleveland's matchup against the Giants without Jack Conklin. The Browns did get Jedrick Wills back, but later lost Wyatt Teller all while giving up eight sacks to the Giants. Cleveland's offense got outgained 340 yards to 217 and lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL. That makes them one of the biggest losers of Week 3.

Winner: Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings, QB

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Don't look now, but Sam Darnold is starting to live up to his potential as a former No. 3 overall pick. Of course, it's not with his original team, but connecting with Kevin O'Connell and Justin Jefferson in Minnesota is just what the 27-year-old QB needed. Darnold's Vikings have defeated 2023 playoff teams in back-to-back weeks, and after his four-TD day, he's now the NFL's passing touchdowns leader in 2024. Get the latest Minnesota Vikings coverage from Minnesota Sports Fan

Loser: Miami Dolphins

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images