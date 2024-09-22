NFL defenders are laughing at Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, there was no bigger secret than the fact that the Denver Broncos needed a new franchise quarterback. No one expected Sean Payton to enter the season with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson as the Broncos’ QBs. But when Bo Nix became the only option remaining, the Broncos leaped at the opportunity to select the former Oregon star with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the draft.

Nix spent the summer competing with Stidham and Wilson before eventually earning the starting role just ahead of Denver’s season opener. Nix nearly came away with a win in his first start but ultimately lost to Seattle by six points. But the 24-year-old rookie’s next start didn’t produce much offense at all, scoring just six points while ending the day with his second two-interception game of his career.

Nix still doesn’t have a touchdown pass, and Denver’s offense has scored the fourth-fewest points in the NFL through two weeks. But for one of his recent opponents, seeing Nix struggle came as no surprise.

Pittsburgh Steelers defenders started poking fun at Bo Nix in Week 2

Bo Nix may be the most experienced rookie starting quarterback in the NFL this season, but that doesn’t mean he has the full grasp of Sean Payton’s playbook just yet. Yet, his Week 2 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, knew the rookie QB likely wouldn’t be working with a full deck heading into last Sunday, and they were right.

NFL insider James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy recently recalled a story he heard from the Steelers’ cornerbacks who were reportedly poking fun at the small playbook Nix was working with in Week 2.

“I’m talking to the Steelers corners and they’re sitting there laughing in the corner going, ‘We knew the playbook was this big,’” Palmer said, making a gesture with his fingers indicating smallness. “‘We know they weren’t going to take any shots, and we know what he likes to do. They’re going to make it easy on him to go here and here, and that’s all we had to worry about.’” Underdog Fantasy’s James Palmer on Steelers CBs/Bo Nix

While Coach Payton may not be ready to unleash the full playbook on his young starter yet, Nix will only learn more each week while he has more time to dive into the various play calls that will inevitably surface on game day.

