5 Jacksonville Jaguars coaching candidates to replace Doug Pederson

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson to get the team back to the playoffs and fix quarterback Trevor Lawrence following the disastrous Urban Meyer tenure. With the team facing bleak playoff odds and Lawrence not reaching his potential, it’s time to start evaluating Jaguars coaching candidates. Doug Pederson coaching record (Pro Football Reference): 60-55-1 overall, 18-18 as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Back in 2017, Pederson won the Super Bowl with a backup quarterback as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach. However, he was fired after the 2020 season and has a 40-43-1 record. Jacksonville’s offense is holding the team back once again and for the second time as a head coach, Pederson has refused to part ways with offensive coordinator and frequent play-caller Press Taylor. That’s why it’s time to identify Jaguars coaching candidates.

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders have both struck out on landing Ben Johnson and it won’t be easy to poach the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. He wants a top salary and to land in the right situation that increases his chances of success. Landing with a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence and having offensive weapons such as Brian Thomas Jr, Travis Etienne and Evan Engram certainly meet that. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order, Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2025 Strengthening the case for Johnson as one of the Jaguars coaching candidates, team owner Shahid Khan is one of the richest NFL owners. He could afford for Jacksonville to make Johnson one of the highest-paid NFL coaches. The Jaguars could even take a San Francisco 49ers-like approach, hiring a head coach first (Johnson) and then letting him help pick out a general manager. Hiring Johnson would be one of the best things for Lawrence’s career.

Klint Kubiak, New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It wouldn’t be a list of Jacksonville Jaguars coaching candidates without mentioning the biggest name in the National Football League right now. The New Orleans Saints are the breakout team of the 2024 NFL season with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak the architect behind the surprising success. Related: NFL power rankings There are more than enough reasons to believe Kubiak isn’t just a momentary flash in the pan. Among the insane NFL stats from Week 2, the Saints became only the fourth team since 1922 to score 91-plus points in their first two games. Every other team went to the championship game. Kubiak has also revitalized Derek Carr’s career and he would have a lot more talent to work with at quarterback in Lawrence. Plus, Kubiak’s year under Kyle Shanahan makes him an even hotter name for NFL owners.

Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The only thing better than the next Jaguars head coach unlocking Lawrence would be if the move also hurt a division rival. C.J. Stroud rightfully gets a ton of credit for helping the Houston Texans become one of the best in football since the 2023 season. However, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik deserves a ton of credit and he’s a hot name in the NFL. Related: NFL defense rankings Slowik, age 37, runs the offense in Houston with head coach DeMeco Ryans more focused on the defense. In his first season as a play-caller, Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history and Slowik’s offense ranked 13th in scoring (22.7 PPG), 12th in yards per play (5.4) and had the third-highest red-zone touchdown rate (80 percent). The Texans offense is even better in 2024, plus Slowik has spent several years being mentored by two of the best NFL coaches (Shanahan and Ryans).

Ryan Nielsen, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator

Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

We’ll give Doug Pederson credit for this, it was an outstanding decision to hire Ryan Nielsen as the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator for 2024. He spent the 2023 NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons, turning one of the worst defenses in football for years into a top-12 defense. Related: Best NFL players ever He’s now proving himself in Jacksonville, helping this Jaguars defense keep the team in games even with the offense unable to sustain drives. While offensive-minded coaches are more prioritized among our Jaguars coaching candidates, Nielsen is an attractive option. At the very least, he could become the Jaguars interim coach in December if the team is out of playoff contention and Khan decides to fire Pederson early.

Frank Smith, Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images