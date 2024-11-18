Week 12 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

We’re officially 11 weeks until the NFL season, meaning it’s the home stretch before the fantasy football playoffs. With more teams on the bye and plenty of injuries around the league, our Week 12 fantasy rankings will be missing quite a few names this week.

In Week 12, there are six teams on the bye week including the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. It means that some of the best fantasy players – Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase and Drake London – won’t be available. While those absences certainly hurt, our Week 12 fantasy rankings will take you through every position for the week ahead. Week 12 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.

Week 12 fantasy QB rankings

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Rank Player Opponent 1 Jayden Daniels vs Dallas Cowboys 2 Jalen Hurts @ Los Angeles Rams 3 Lamar Jackson @ Los Angeles Chargers 4 Brock Purdy @ Green Bay Packers 5 Kyler Murray @ Seattle Seahawks 6 Patrick Mahomes @ Carolina Panthers 7 Baker Mayfield @ New York Giants 8 Jordan Love vs San Francisco 49ers 9 Tua Tagovailoa vs New England Patriots 10 C.J. Stroud vs Tennessee Titans 11 Jared Goff @ Indianapolis Colts 12 Geno Smith vs Arizona Cardinals 13 Bo Nix @ Las Vegas Raiders 14 Matthew Stafford vs Philadelphia Eagles 15 Justin Herbert vs Baltimore Ravens 16 Drake Maye @ Miami Dolphins 17 Russell Wilson @ Cleveland Browns 18 Anthony Richardson vs Detroit Lions 19 Sam Darnold @ Chicago Bears 20 Caleb Williams vs Minnesota Vikings

Check back on Monday afternoon for NFL stats and matchup analysis for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week as part of our Week 12 fantasy QB rankings analysis.

Week 12 fantasy RB rankings

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Rank Player Opponent 1 Saquon Barkley @ Los Angeles Rams 2 Christian McCaffrey @ Green Bay Packers 3 Derrick Henry @ Los Angeles Chargers 4 Jahmyr Gibbs @ Indianapolis Colts 5 Kyren Williams vs Philadelphia Eagles 6 Joe Mixon vs Tennessee Titans 7 De’Von Achane vs New England Patriots 8 James Conner @ Seattle Seahawks 9 Kenneth Walker III vs Arizona Cardinals 10 Jonathan Taylor vs Detroit Lions 11 Aaron Jones @ Chicago Bears 12 Brian Robinson Jr vs Dallas Cowboys 13 Tyrone Tracy Jr vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14 Josh Jacobs vs San Francisco 49ers 15 David Montgomery @ Indianapolis Colts 16 Kareem Hunt @ Carolina Panthers 17 Najee Harris @ Cleveland Browns 18 D’Andre Swift vs Minnesota Vikings 19 Rhamondre Stevenson @ Miami Dolphins 20 Chuba Hubbard vs Kansas City Chiefs 21 Tony Pollard @ Houston Texans 22 Bucky Irving @ New York Giants 23 J.K. Dobbins vs Baltimore Ravens 24 Rico Dowdle @ Washington Commanders 25 Nick Chubb vs Pittsburgh Steelers 26 Isiah Pacheco (Q – Leg) @ Carolina Panthers 27 Jaylen Warren @ Cleveland Browns 28 Audric Estime @ Las Vegas Raiders 29 Austin Ekeler vs Dallas Cowboys 30 Gus Edwards vs Baltimore Ravens

Check back on Monday afternoon for NFL stats and matchup analysis for the best fantasy running backs this week as part of our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings analysis.

Week 12 fantasy WR rankings

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Rank Player Opponent 1 A.J. Brown @ Los Angeles Rams 2 Nico Collins vs Tennessee Titans 3 Justin Jefferson @ Chicago Bears 4 Tyreek Hill vs New England Patriots 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ Indianapolis Colts 6 Terry McLaurin vs Dallas Cowboys 7 Puka Nacua vs Philadelphia Eagles 8 DK Metcalf vs Arizona Cardinals 9 Deebo Samuel @ Green Bay Packers 10 Mike Evans (Q – Hamstring) @ New York Giants 11 Cooper Kupp vs Philadelphia Eagles 12 Marvin Harrison Jr @ Seattle Seahawks 13 DeVonta Smith @ Los Angeles Rams 14 Malik Nabers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15 George Pickens @ Cleveland Browns 16 DeAndre Hopkins @ Carolina Panthers 17 Jayden Reed vs San Francisco 49ers 18 Calvin Ridley @ Houston Texans 19 CeeDee Lamb @ Washington Commanders 20 Zay Flowers @ Los Angeles Chargers 21 Jameson Williams @ Indianapolis Colts 22 Ladd McConkey vs Baltimore Ravens 23 Josh Downs vs Detroit Lions 24 Tank Dell vs Tennessee Titans 25 Jauan Jennings @ Green Bay Packers 26 Courtland Sutton @ Las Vegas Raiders 27 Cedric Tillman vs Pittsburgh Steelers 28 DJ Moore vs Minnesota Vikings 29 Romeo Doubs vs San Francisco 49ers 30 Adam Theilen vs Kansas City Chiefs

Related: NFL expert picks

Week 12 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rank Player Opponent 1 Trey McBride vs Seattle Seahawks 2 Travis Kelce @ Carolina Panthers 3 George Kittle @ Green Bay Packers 4 Brock Bowers vs Denver Broncos 5 T.J. Hockenson @ Chicago Bears 6 Cade Otton @ New York Giants 7 David Njoku vs Pittsburgh Steelers 8 Mark Andrews @ Los Angeles Chargers 9 Sam LaPorta (Q – Shoulder) @ Indianapolis Colts 10 Dallas Goedert vs Los Angeles Rams 11 Tucker Kraft vs San Francisco 49ers 12 Cole Kmet vs Minnesota Vikings 13 Pat Freiermuth @ Cleveland Browns 14 Hunter Henry @ Miami Dolphins 15 Zach Ertz vs Dallas Cowboys 16 Jake Ferguson @ Washington Commanders 17 Jonnu Smith vs New England Patriots 18 Theo Johnson vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19 Ja’Travion Sanders vs Kansas City Chiefs 20 Noah Fant vs Arizona Cardinals

Check back on Monday afternoon for NFL stats and matchup analysis for the best fantasy tight end this week as part of our Week 12 fantasy TE rankings analysis.

Additional Week 12 fantasy rankings