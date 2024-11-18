Week 12 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

We’re officially 11 weeks until the NFL season, meaning it’s the home stretch before the fantasy football playoffs. With more teams on the bye and plenty of injuries around the league, our Week 12 fantasy rankings will be missing quite a few names this week.
In Week 12, there are six teams on the bye week including the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. It means that some of the best fantasy players – Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase and Drake London – won’t be available. While those absences certainly hurt, our Week 12 fantasy rankings will take you through every position for the week ahead. Week 12 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.
Week 12 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Jayden Daniels
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|Brock Purdy
|@ Green Bay Packers
|5
|Kyler Murray
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|6
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ Carolina Panthers
|7
|Baker Mayfield
|@ New York Giants
|8
|Jordan Love
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|9
|Tua Tagovailoa
|vs New England Patriots
|10
|C.J. Stroud
|vs Tennessee Titans
|11
|Jared Goff
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|12
|Geno Smith
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|13
|Bo Nix
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|14
|Matthew Stafford
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|15
|Justin Herbert
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|16
|Drake Maye
|@ Miami Dolphins
|17
|Russell Wilson
|@ Cleveland Browns
|18
|Anthony Richardson
|vs Detroit Lions
|19
|Sam Darnold
|@ Chicago Bears
|20
|Caleb Williams
|vs Minnesota Vikings
Check back on Monday afternoon for NFL stats and matchup analysis for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week as part of our Week 12 fantasy QB rankings analysis.
Week 12 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|@ Green Bay Packers
|3
|Derrick Henry
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|5
|Kyren Williams
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|6
|Joe Mixon
|vs Tennessee Titans
|7
|De’Von Achane
|vs New England Patriots
|8
|James Conner
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|9
|Kenneth Walker III
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|10
|Jonathan Taylor
|vs Detroit Lions
|11
|Aaron Jones
|@ Chicago Bears
|12
|Brian Robinson Jr
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|13
|Tyrone Tracy Jr
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|14
|Josh Jacobs
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|15
|David Montgomery
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|16
|Kareem Hunt
|@ Carolina Panthers
|17
|Najee Harris
|@ Cleveland Browns
|18
|D’Andre Swift
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|19
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|@ Miami Dolphins
|20
|Chuba Hubbard
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|21
|Tony Pollard
|@ Houston Texans
|22
|Bucky Irving
|@ New York Giants
|23
|J.K. Dobbins
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|24
|Rico Dowdle
|@ Washington Commanders
|25
|Nick Chubb
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|26
|Isiah Pacheco (Q – Leg)
|@ Carolina Panthers
|27
|Jaylen Warren
|@ Cleveland Browns
|28
|Audric Estime
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|29
|Austin Ekeler
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|30
|Gus Edwards
|vs Baltimore Ravens
Check back on Monday afternoon for NFL stats and matchup analysis for the best fantasy running backs this week as part of our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings analysis.
Week 12 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|A.J. Brown
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|2
|Nico Collins
|vs Tennessee Titans
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|@ Chicago Bears
|4
|Tyreek Hill
|vs New England Patriots
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|6
|Terry McLaurin
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|7
|Puka Nacua
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|8
|DK Metcalf
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|9
|Deebo Samuel
|@ Green Bay Packers
|10
|Mike Evans (Q – Hamstring)
|@ New York Giants
|11
|Cooper Kupp
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|12
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|13
|DeVonta Smith
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|14
|Malik Nabers
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|15
|George Pickens
|@ Cleveland Browns
|16
|DeAndre Hopkins
|@ Carolina Panthers
|17
|Jayden Reed
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|18
|Calvin Ridley
|@ Houston Texans
|19
|CeeDee Lamb
|@ Washington Commanders
|20
|Zay Flowers
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|21
|Jameson Williams
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|22
|Ladd McConkey
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|23
|Josh Downs
|vs Detroit Lions
|24
|Tank Dell
|vs Tennessee Titans
|25
|Jauan Jennings
|@ Green Bay Packers
|26
|Courtland Sutton
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|27
|Cedric Tillman
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|28
|DJ Moore
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|29
|Romeo Doubs
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|30
|Adam Theilen
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Trey McBride
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|2
|Travis Kelce
|@ Carolina Panthers
|3
|George Kittle
|@ Green Bay Packers
|4
|Brock Bowers
|vs Denver Broncos
|5
|T.J. Hockenson
|@ Chicago Bears
|6
|Cade Otton
|@ New York Giants
|7
|David Njoku
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|8
|Mark Andrews
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|9
|Sam LaPorta (Q – Shoulder)
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|11
|Tucker Kraft
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|12
|Cole Kmet
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|13
|Pat Freiermuth
|@ Cleveland Browns
|14
|Hunter Henry
|@ Miami Dolphins
|15
|Zach Ertz
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|16
|Jake Ferguson
|@ Washington Commanders
|17
|Jonnu Smith
|vs New England Patriots
|18
|Theo Johnson
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|19
|Ja’Travion Sanders
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|20
|Noah Fant
|vs Arizona Cardinals
Check back on Monday afternoon for NFL stats and matchup analysis for the best fantasy tight end this week as part of our Week 12 fantasy TE rankings analysis.