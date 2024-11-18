fbpx

Week 12 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

Updated:
Follow Us
Week 12 fantasy rankings
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

We’re officially 11 weeks until the NFL season, meaning it’s the home stretch before the fantasy football playoffs. With more teams on the bye and plenty of injuries around the league, our Week 12 fantasy rankings will be missing quite a few names this week.

In Week 12, there are six teams on the bye week including the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. It means that some of the best fantasy players – Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase and Drake London – won’t be available. While those absences certainly hurt, our Week 12 fantasy rankings will take you through every position for the week ahead. Week 12 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.

Week 12 fantasy QB rankings

Week 12 fantasy rankings
Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Jayden Danielsvs Dallas Cowboys
2Jalen Hurts@ Los Angeles Rams
3Lamar Jackson@ Los Angeles Chargers
4Brock Purdy@ Green Bay Packers
5Kyler Murray@ Seattle Seahawks
6Patrick Mahomes@ Carolina Panthers
7Baker Mayfield@ New York Giants
8Jordan Lovevs San Francisco 49ers
9Tua Tagovailoavs New England Patriots
10C.J. Stroudvs Tennessee Titans
11Jared Goff@ Indianapolis Colts
12Geno Smithvs Arizona Cardinals
13Bo Nix@ Las Vegas Raiders
14Matthew Staffordvs Philadelphia Eagles
15Justin Herbertvs Baltimore Ravens
16Drake Maye@ Miami Dolphins
17Russell Wilson@ Cleveland Browns
18Anthony Richardsonvs Detroit Lions
19Sam Darnold@ Chicago Bears
20Caleb Williamsvs Minnesota Vikings

Check back on Monday afternoon for NFL stats and matchup analysis for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week as part of our Week 12 fantasy QB rankings analysis.

Week 12 fantasy RB rankings

Week 12 fantasy rankings
Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Saquon Barkley@ Los Angeles Rams
2Christian McCaffrey@ Green Bay Packers
3Derrick Henry@ Los Angeles Chargers
4Jahmyr Gibbs@ Indianapolis Colts
5Kyren Williamsvs Philadelphia Eagles
6Joe Mixonvs Tennessee Titans
7De’Von Achanevs New England Patriots
8James Conner@ Seattle Seahawks
9Kenneth Walker IIIvs Arizona Cardinals
10Jonathan Taylorvs Detroit Lions
11Aaron Jones@ Chicago Bears
12Brian Robinson Jrvs Dallas Cowboys
13Tyrone Tracy Jrvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14Josh Jacobsvs San Francisco 49ers
15David Montgomery@ Indianapolis Colts
16Kareem Hunt@ Carolina Panthers
17Najee Harris@ Cleveland Browns
18D’Andre Swiftvs Minnesota Vikings
19Rhamondre Stevenson@ Miami Dolphins
20Chuba Hubbardvs Kansas City Chiefs
21Tony Pollard@ Houston Texans
22Bucky Irving@ New York Giants
23J.K. Dobbinsvs Baltimore Ravens
24Rico Dowdle@ Washington Commanders
25Nick Chubbvs Pittsburgh Steelers
26Isiah Pacheco (Q – Leg)@ Carolina Panthers
27Jaylen Warren@ Cleveland Browns
28Audric Estime@ Las Vegas Raiders
29Austin Ekelervs Dallas Cowboys
30Gus Edwardsvs Baltimore Ravens

Check back on Monday afternoon for NFL stats and matchup analysis for the best fantasy running backs this week as part of our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings analysis.

Week 12 fantasy WR rankings

Week 12 fantasy rankings
Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1A.J. Brown@ Los Angeles Rams
2Nico Collinsvs Tennessee Titans
3Justin Jefferson@ Chicago Bears
4Tyreek Hillvs New England Patriots
5Amon-Ra St. Brown@ Indianapolis Colts
6Terry McLaurinvs Dallas Cowboys
7Puka Nacuavs Philadelphia Eagles
8DK Metcalfvs Arizona Cardinals
9Deebo Samuel@ Green Bay Packers
10Mike Evans (Q – Hamstring)@ New York Giants
11Cooper Kuppvs Philadelphia Eagles
12Marvin Harrison Jr@ Seattle Seahawks
13DeVonta Smith@ Los Angeles Rams
14Malik Nabersvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15George Pickens@ Cleveland Browns
16DeAndre Hopkins@ Carolina Panthers
17Jayden Reedvs San Francisco 49ers
18Calvin Ridley@ Houston Texans
19CeeDee Lamb@ Washington Commanders
20Zay Flowers@ Los Angeles Chargers
21Jameson Williams@ Indianapolis Colts
22Ladd McConkeyvs Baltimore Ravens
23Josh Downsvs Detroit Lions
24Tank Dellvs Tennessee Titans
25Jauan Jennings@ Green Bay Packers
26Courtland Sutton@ Las Vegas Raiders
27Cedric Tillmanvs Pittsburgh Steelers
28DJ Moorevs Minnesota Vikings
29Romeo Doubsvs San Francisco 49ers
30Adam Theilenvs Kansas City Chiefs

Related: NFL expert picks

Week 12 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Week 12 fantasy rankings
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Trey McBridevs Seattle Seahawks
2Travis Kelce@ Carolina Panthers
3George Kittle@ Green Bay Packers
4Brock Bowersvs Denver Broncos
5T.J. Hockenson@ Chicago Bears
6Cade Otton@ New York Giants
7David Njokuvs Pittsburgh Steelers
8Mark Andrews@ Los Angeles Chargers
9Sam LaPorta (Q – Shoulder)@ Indianapolis Colts
10Dallas Goedertvs Los Angeles Rams
11Tucker Kraftvs San Francisco 49ers
12Cole Kmetvs Minnesota Vikings
13Pat Freiermuth@ Cleveland Browns
14Hunter Henry@ Miami Dolphins
15Zach Ertzvs Dallas Cowboys
16Jake Ferguson@ Washington Commanders
17Jonnu Smithvs New England Patriots
18Theo Johnsonvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19Ja’Travion Sandersvs Kansas City Chiefs
20Noah Fantvs Arizona Cardinals

Check back on Monday afternoon for NFL stats and matchup analysis for the best fantasy tight end this week as part of our Week 12 fantasy TE rankings analysis.

Additional Week 12 fantasy rankings

NFL insider reveals how involved Tom Brady will be in Las Vegas Raiders franchise, offseason moves
Also Read:
NFL insider reveals how involved Tom Brady will be in Las Vegas Raiders franchise, offseason moves

More About: