Week 12 fantasy RB rankings: Evaluating NFL stats, matchup analysis for best fantasy running backs this week

Our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings will take you through all the NFL stats and matchup analysis you need to know for the best fantasy running backs this week. From highlighting quarterbacks with great fantasy matchups against some of the worst pass defenses in the NFL to some signal-callers with sub-par matchups that could lower their potential output. With that in mind, let's dive into our fantasy RB rankings for Week 12.

20. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys – @ Washington Commanders

Rico Dowdle is stuck in an awful situation and he probably wouldn’t be a starting running back for most teams. This is the situation the Dallas Cowboys created. While Dowdle won’t finish Sunday with a high yards-per-carry average, he’ll at least get 14 touches and that should result in back-end RB2 numbers in PPR scoring with the Washington Commanders fielding one of the worst run defenses (150.5 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry allowed) this season.

19. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers – @ Cleveland Browns

Najee Harris certainly isn't Mr. Efficiency with his carries, as evidenced by his 2.97 yards-per-carry average over the last two games. What matters for us is the Pittsburgh Steelers consistently feeding him the football at least 19 times per game over the last month. Those touches are all that matter with the Cleveland Browns allowing 4.9 yards per carry, 1.4 rushing touchdowns per game and 135 rushing yards per game this season.

18. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos – @ Las Vegas Raiders

For a majority of the players in the top 20 of our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings, it’s all about the touches they receive each game. That’s not the case for Javonte Williams, who has averaged just 10 touches per game in the last three weeks. Even with limited opportunities in this running back committee, we’ll roll the dice on Williams because the Las Vegas Raiders have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL (125.1 rush ypg, 4.4 ypc, 11 touchdowns allowed).

17. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots – @ Miami Dolphins

Volume is what matters for Rhamondre Stevenson. It should come as no surprise that he's averaged just 3.8 yards per carry behind this New England Patriots offensive line this season. However, he is receiving at least 20 touches per game since Week 8. With that kind of workload, Stevenson is locked in as an RB2 against the Miami Dolphins defense. Just be aware that Miami has allowed just 76.5 ush ypg and 3.9 yards per carry in the last four weeks.

16. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs – @ Carolina Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs could activate Isiah Pacheco off injured reserve for this matchup, but there’s no need to rush him back to face the Carolina Panthers. If Pacheco is kept out one more game, that keeps Kareem Hunt in the featured back role – 21.6 touches per game since Week 3 – to take advantage of the worst run defense in the NFL (160.1 rush ypg, 4.6 ypc and 17 touchdowns) this season.

15. Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants – vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We'll start with the matchup analysis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surrendered 143 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry in their last four games before the bye. While there's a slight chance that's corrected with two weeks to prepare, season-long NFL stats make that unlikely. So, Tyrone Tracy Jr – 19.3 touches per game from Weeks 8-10 – should have ample opportunities to have success on the ground against this Buccaneers' front seven. There isn't sky-high upside but we're confident Tracy can be a strong RB2 this week.

14. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings – @ Chicago Bears

It’s been an underwhelming stretch for Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones in recent weeks. Despite drawing several good matchups, the NFL stats (62.3 rush ypg and 3.46 yards per carry with 0 touchdowns) in the last four games leave a lot to be desired. We’re going to trust Jnes as a high-end RB2 for one more week, with the hope he takes advantage of a Chicago Bears defense that has allowed 4.9 yards per carry and 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game to opponents since Week 3.

13. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts – vs Detroit Lions

The good news for fantasy managers with Jonathan Taylor is that he's most effective with Anthony Richardson under center. Unfortunately, this is a very difficult matchup and the game script diminishes his fantasy ceiling even further. The Detroit Lions allow the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (94.8) and if they jump out to a big lead in the first half, Taylor (13 receptions this season) won't be involved very much when the Colts are in catch-up mode.

12. Brian Robinson Jr, Washington Commanders – vs Dallas Cowboys

Brian Robinson Jr. ascends up our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings with a golden opportunity to feast on the Dallas Cowboys run defense. Dallas ranks last in the NFL since Week 5 in both Rush EPA allowed (0.081). Meanwhile, from Weeks 6-11, opponents averaged 167 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry against the Cowboys. Robinson is a lock for 15-plus touches and he could turn that into 100-plus yards with at least one touchdown.

11. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers – vs San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers run defense has been an issue for over a year now, something Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur exploited in their last playoff matchup. Fast forward to Week 12, similar circumstances should make Josh Jacobs one of the best fantasy running backs this week. San Francisco's opponents are averaging 1.7 rushing touchdowns per game and 4.3 yards per carry since Week 5 and Jacobs is on a four-game run where he's averaged 5.5 yards per carry and 115 scrimmage yards per game.

10. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions – @ Indianapolis Colts

After averaging just 10.5 carries per game from Weeks 4-7, Detriot Lions running back David Montgomery is now coming off a three-game stretch that saw him average 17 touches and 82 scrimmage yards per game. He’ll probably see around that kind of volume against a bottom-10 run defense that could have even more issues against Detroit’s offensive line.

9. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks – vs Arizona Cardinals

Running behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, Kenneth Walker is still finding a way to average over 4 yards per carry for the third consecutive season. The Seattle Seahawks' running back is also coming off consecutive games with at least 16 touches. Regarding the matchup, the Arizona Cardinals allowed just 89.3 per game over the last four contests.

8. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams – vs Philadelphia Eagles

The biggest hit for fantasy managers with Kyren Williams right now is that he hasn’t found the end zone in the last three games. However, the Los Angeles Rams running back has cleared 80-plus scrimmage yards in each of those contests. Coming off a season-high in yards-per-carry average (5.73) against the New England Patriots, Williams remains an RB1. Just temper your expectations in Week 12, as the Philadelphia Eagles have ceded just 64 rushing yards per game since Week 7.

7. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals – @ Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner averaged 21 touches and 113.3 scrimmage yards per game over the last month before the bye week. Returning to the field in Week 12, Conner figures to be a focal point in a matchup against a Seattle Seahawks defense responsible for allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game (138.6) with the fifth-highest yards-per-carry average (4.8). Conner is locked in as a surefire RB1 this weekend.

6. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans – vs Tennessee Titans

Joe Mixon is thriving in this Houston Texans offense. Across seven games he’s started and finished this season, Mixon has rushed for 100-plus yards and scored a touchdown in six of those contests. On the season, he’s averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 121 scrimmage yards per game. While the Tennessee Titans allow the 11th-fewest rush ypg (113.4), they have allowed the 10th-most rushing touchdowns (11) this season.

5. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Following an electric run to start the regular season that put him on pace for 2,000 rushing yards, Derrick Henry hasn't cleared 70 yards in either of his last two games. He wasn't needed in Cincinnati and limited possessions along with turnovers limited his touches against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We Monday Night Football, especially with the Los Angeles Chargers allowing 4.8 yards per carry since Week 3 with six of-eight opponents rushing for at least 110 yards during that time.

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions – @ Indianapolis Colts

Since Week 3,, which excludes a pair of 200-yard games allowed, the Indianapolis Colts defense is still responsible for its opponents averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 129.6 rushing yards and 1.1 touchdowns per game. It’s not hard to put together what the Detroit Lions’ game plan will be in Week 12. Jahmy Gibbs and David Montgomery should both be two of the best fantasy running backs this week, probably even making Jonathan Taylor the third-most productive RB in this game.

3. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers – @ Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey just doesn't look as explosive following a two-month absence due to an Achilles issue. McCaffrey's production improved compared to his season debut – 119 carries for 879 yards (4.2 ypc) following 13 carries for 39 yards (3.0 ypc) – but he doesn't look like the ball carrier that averaged 5.4 ypc last season. With that said, his pass-catching work (10 receptions in two games) and the matchup – Green Bay Packers allowing 116.9 rush ypg and 4.5 ypc since Week 2 – still make him an elite option this week.

2. De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins – @ New England Patriots

We’re always giving a massive bump to running backs facing the New England Patriots. Since Week 3, opponents are averaging 144 rush ypg and 4.6 yards per carry against this Patriots defense. Meanwhile, De’VonAchane is one of the best big-play threats in the NFL and his workload since Week 7 – 18 touches per game – is turning into more explosive plays and some fantastic NFL stats. Already one of the best fantasy running backs right now, Achane could finish as RB1 in Week 12.

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles – @ Los Angeles Rams

