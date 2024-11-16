NFL insider reveals how involved Tom Brady will be in Las Vegas Raiders franchise, offseason moves

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It took two years for future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady’s minority stake purchase in the Las Vegas Raiders to be approved. Now that he’s officially a part owner, the next question becomes how involved he’ll be in the Raiders organization.

Brady is already in a unique position as an NFL team owner and a color commentator for FOX Sports. As one of the highest paid NFL broadcasters, Brady provides commentary on NFL games every week and will eventually do a Super Bowl. However, NFL rules prevent him from being involved in production meetings or one-on-one interviews with teams and coaches because of his minority stake in the Raiders franchise.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders coaching candidates

For the time being, he gets to focus entirely on his duties as an NFL broadcaster for FOX but that will change once the NFL season ends. That’s because Brady’s move to buy a stake in the Las Vegas franchise also comes with enormous sway within the organization.

According to The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini, Brady is expected to have “closer to 90 percent” involvement in running the team. He is completely trusted by Raiders owner Mark Davis and that will allow the former quarterback to have tremendous sway in decision-making.

Read More: NFL teams concerned about ‘baggage’ with Shedeur Sanders

One of the most obvious instances of this will come during the 2025 NFL offseason. The Raiders will be in the quarterback market, likely in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Brady is going to help hand-pick the next Raiders quarterback, having direct involvement in the process.

This is notable in particular because of Brady’s past relationship with Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The pair have worked out together in the past and Brady has been publicly open about what he likes about Sanders’ game and his belief his skills will translate to the next level.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025

It also means that Brady could help determine if Antonio Pierce is kept around for the 2025 season or if there’s another Raiders coaching search this offseason. It’s worth noting that Brady has past working relationships with several top coaching candidates, including Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel.