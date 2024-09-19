Dallas Cowboys could give Pro Bowl running back a try in Week 4

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While many of the variables have changed, the Dallas Cowboys started the 2024 NFL season the same way they begin all others, with Super Bowl expectations. Jerry Jones has maintained that standard since taking ownership in 1989. Yet, after winning three Lombardi Trophies from 1992-95, the Cowboys haven’t won the big game since.

Now Mike McCarthy’s team enters Week 3 with a 1-1 record, with a matchup coming against a hungry, winless Baltimore Ravens team. And there’s one area the Cowboys need to see some drastic improvement in, before more possible changes are coming.

If Dallas Cowboys RB’s struggle in Week 3, it could be Dalvin Cook time

Last year the Dallas Cowboys averaged 4.1 yards per carry, which ranked 20th in the NFL. They also had the NFL’s highest-scoring offense. This year, the Cowboys are averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, which ranks 26th in the NFL. Their 170 rushing yards rank 25th. While the Cowboys still have a top-ten scoring offense, they’ve slipped to seventh in points scored.

Needless to say, the Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle backfield pairing isn’t paying the dividends that Dallas hoped to see. Both have 56 yards and average a combined 3.6 yards per carry. If the Cowboys’ leading backfield duo struggles again against the top-ranked rushing defense in the NFL in Week 3, we could see Dalvin Cook get a chance in Week 4.

“The Cowboys’ run game is a problem and they know they need to get more out of it. They like the way Dalvin Cook has looked since they signed him to the practice squad, and they haven’t ruled out the possibility of activating him to the roster if they don’t get more production out of the Ezekiel Elliott/Rico Dowdle tandem at some point. That move doesn’t sound likely to happen this week, but if they struggle to run the ball against the Ravens on Sunday, don’t be surprised if Cook ends up getting a look.” Dan Graziano on Dallas Cowboys

Cook hasn’t gotten the opportunities he’d like since the Minnesota Vikings moved on following the 2022 season. He saw just 67 carries after latching on with the New York Jets just ahead of the 2023 season, but the four-time Pro Bowler gained just 214 yards and had a YPC average of just 3.2.

We’ll see if the Cowboys present a better opportunity for Cook, but first, Dallas needs to give him a chance to either sink or swim.

