Dallas Cowboys game today: 2024 Cowboys schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Is there a Dallas Cowboys game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Cowboys will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Cowboys schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Cowboys game today?

There is not a Dallas Cowboys game today. The next Cowboys game arrives on Sunday, August 11, against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys vs Rams game starts at 3:30 PM CT on CBS.

When is the next Dallas Cowboys game? Sunday, August 11 Who are the Cowboys playing? Los Angeles Rams Where are the Cowboys playing? Sofi Stadium What time does the Cowboys game start? 3:30 PM CT What channel is the Cowboys game on? CBS Where can we stream the Cowboys game? NFL+

When do the Cowboys play?

The Cowboys will play on Sunday, August 11, against the Los Angeles Rams.

What time is the Cowboys game?

The Cowboys game starts at 3:30 PM CT on Sunday, August 11.

Where are the Cowboys playing?

The Dallas Cowboys’ next game will take place in Los Angeles, California at Sofi Stadium.

What channel is the Cowboys game on tonight?

The Cowboys’ next game will be broadcast on CBS. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable

How many wins do the Cowboys have?

The 2024 Cowboys schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Cowboys’ record was 12-5. This earned the Cowboys a playoff berth, where they were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by losing to the Green Bay Packers 48-32.

Where are the Cowboys in the standings?

The 2024 Dallas Cowboys regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year, the team won the NFC East division.

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here you can find the latest Dallas Cowboys depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Cowboys offense depth chart

Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance

Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance Running Back: Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Conner, Nathaniel Peat

Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Conner, Nathaniel Peat Fullback: Hunter Luepke

Hunter Luepke Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, Jalen Cropper, Tyron Billy-Johnson, Ryan Flournoy, David Durden, Racey McMath, Kelvin Harmon, Cam Johnson, Deontay Burnett

CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, Jalen Cropper, Tyron Billy-Johnson, Ryan Flournoy, David Durden, Racey McMath, Kelvin Harmon, Cam Johnson, Deontay Burnett Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, John Stephens Jr, Peyton Hendershot, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant, Alec Holler

Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, John Stephens Jr, Peyton Hendershot, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant, Alec Holler Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton, Chuma Edoga, Asim Richards

Tyler Guyton, Chuma Edoga, Asim Richards Left Guard: Tyler Smith, TJ Bass, Nathan Thomas

Tyler Smith, TJ Bass, Nathan Thomas Center: Brock Hoffman, Cooper Beebe, Dakoda Shepley

Brock Hoffman, Cooper Beebe, Dakoda Shepley Right Guard: Zack Martin, Josh Ball

Zack Martin, Josh Ball Right Tackle: Terence Steele, Matt Waletzko, Earl Bostick Jr

Cowboys defense depth chart

Left Defensive End: DeMarcus Lawrence, Viliami Fehoko Jr, Durrell Johnson, Al-Quadin Muhammad

DeMarcus Lawrence, Viliami Fehoko Jr, Durrell Johnson, Al-Quadin Muhammad Nose Tackle : Mazi Smith, Carl Davis, Justin Rogers

: Mazi Smith, Carl Davis, Justin Rogers Defensive Tackle: Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston, Albert Huggins, Denzel Daxon

Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston, Albert Huggins, Denzel Daxon Right Defensive End: Micah Parsons, Marshawn Kneeland, Tyrus Wheat, Shaka Toney

Micah Parsons, Marshawn Kneeland, Tyrus Wheat, Shaka Toney Weakside Linebacker: Damone Clark, Willie Harvey, Nick Vigil, Jason Johnson

Damone Clark, Willie Harvey, Nick Vigil, Jason Johnson Middle Linebacker: Eric Kendricks, Damien Wilson, Buddy Johnson

Eric Kendricks, Damien Wilson, Buddy Johnson Strongside Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown, Marist Liufau, Darius Harris, Brock Mogensen

DeMarvion Overshown, Marist Liufau, Darius Harris, Brock Mogensen Left Cornerback: Trevon Diggs, Nahshon Wright, Eric Scott Jr

Trevon Diggs, Nahshon Wright, Eric Scott Jr Strong Safety: Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Israel Mukuamu, Julius Wood

Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Israel Mukuamu, Julius Wood Free Safety: Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas, Sheldrick Redwine, Emany Johnson

Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas, Sheldrick Redwine, Emany Johnson Right Cornerback: DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, C.J. Goodwin, Josh Butler

DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, C.J. Goodwin, Josh Butler Nickelback: Jourdan Lewis, Kemon Hall, Josh DeBerry

Cowboys special teams depth chart

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey

Brandon Aubrey Punter: Bryan Anger

Bryan Anger Long Snapper: Trent Sieg

Trent Sieg Holder: Bryan Anger

Bryan Anger Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, David Durden

KaVontae Turpin, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, David Durden Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Cropper, Deuce Vaughn, David Durden

Dallas Cowboys stats

With the 2024 Cowboys regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Cowboys stats leaders.

Passing Yards: Dak Prescott (4,516)

Dak Prescott (4,516) Passing Touchdowns: Dak Prescott (36)

Dak Prescott (36) Interceptions: Dak Prescott (9)

Dak Prescott (9) Rush Attempts: Tony Pollard (252)

Tony Pollard (252) Rushing Yards: Tony Pollard (1,005)

Tony Pollard (1,005) Rushing Touchdowns: Tony Pollard (6)

Tony Pollard (6) Receptions: CeeDee Lamb (135)

CeeDee Lamb (135) Receiving Yards: CeeDee Lamb (1,749)

CeeDee Lamb (1,749) Receiving Touchdowns: CeeDee Lamb (12)

CeeDee Lamb (12) Tackles: Damone Clark (109)

Damone Clark (109) Sacks: Micah Parsons (14)

Micah Parsons (14) Interceptions: DaRon Bland (9)

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Dallas Cowboys injury report.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to release an injury report yet. Corey Crooms and Sam Williams are both on injured reserve.

Where do the Dallas Cowboys play?

The Cowboys currently play at AT&T Stadium, which is located in Arlington, Texas.

What time do gates open for the Cowboys game today?

Gate opening times for Dallas Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium always open two hours before kickoff.

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Dallas Cowboys preseason games.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info August 11 @ Los Angeles Rams 3:30 PM CBS August 17 @ Las Vegas Raiders 9:00 PM CBS August 24 Los Angeles Chargers 3:00 PM CBS

2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Dallas Cowboys schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info 1 September 8 @ Cleveland Browns 3:25 PM FOX 2 September 15 New Orleans Saints 12:00 PM FOX 3 September 22 Baltimore Ravens 3:25 PM FOX 4 September 26 @ New York Giants 7:15 PM Amazon 5 October 6 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 7:20 PM NBC 6 October 13 Detroit Lions 3:25 PM FOX 7 BYE 8 October 27 @ San Francisco 49ers 7:20 PM NBC 9 November 3 @ Atlanta Falcons 12:00 PM FOX 10 November 10 Philadelphia Eagles 3:25 PM CBS 11 November 18 Houston Texans 7:15 PM ESPN 12 November 24 @ Washington Commanders 12:00 PM FOX 13 November 28 New York Giants 3:30 PM FOX 14 December 9 Cincinnati Bengals 7:15 PM ESPN 15 December 15 @ Carolina Panthers 12:00 PM FOX 16 December 22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:20 PM NBC 17 December 29 @ Philadelphia Eagles 3:25 PM FOX 18 TBD Washington Commanders TBD TBD

Dallas Cowboys scores

Date Matchup August 11 Cowboys , Rams August 17 Cowboys , Raiders August 24 Cowboys , Chargers

Dallas Cowboys record by year