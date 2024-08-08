fbpx

Dallas Cowboys game today: 2024 Cowboys schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Updated:
Follow Us
Dallas Cowboys game today
Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Dallas Cowboys game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Cowboys will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Cowboys schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Cowboys game today?

There is not a Dallas Cowboys game today. The next Cowboys game arrives on Sunday, August 11, against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys vs Rams game starts at 3:30 PM CT on CBS.

Related: See where Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott lands in Sportsnaut’s QB Rankings

When is the next Dallas Cowboys game?Sunday, August 11
Who are the Cowboys playing?Los Angeles Rams
Where are the Cowboys playing?Sofi Stadium
What time does the Cowboys game start?3:30 PM CT
What channel is the Cowboys game on?CBS
Where can we stream the Cowboys game?NFL+

Related: NFL games today: Is there a Dallas Cowboys game today?

When do the Cowboys play?

The Cowboys will play on Sunday, August 11, against the Los Angeles Rams.

What time is the Cowboys game?

The Cowboys game starts at 3:30 PM CT on Sunday, August 11.

Related: Dallas Cowboys rumors: Dak Prescott contract extension could reach barrier-breaking salary

Where are the Cowboys playing?

The Dallas Cowboys’ next game will take place in Los Angeles, California at Sofi Stadium.

Related: Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl odds

What channel is the Cowboys game on tonight?

The Cowboys’ next game will be broadcast on CBS. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable

How many wins do the Cowboys have?

The 2024 Cowboys schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Cowboys’ record was 12-5. This earned the Cowboys a playoff berth, where they were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by losing to the Green Bay Packers 48-32.

Related: Top 10 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates heading into NFL training camps

Where are the Cowboys in the standings?

Dallas Cowboys standings
Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Dallas Cowboys regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year, the team won the NFC East division.

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here you can find the latest Dallas Cowboys depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Cowboys offense depth chart

  • Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance
  • Running Back: Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Conner, Nathaniel Peat
  • Fullback: Hunter Luepke
  • Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, Jalen Cropper, Tyron Billy-Johnson, Ryan Flournoy, David Durden, Racey McMath, Kelvin Harmon, Cam Johnson, Deontay Burnett
  • Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, John Stephens Jr, Peyton Hendershot, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant, Alec Holler
  • Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton, Chuma Edoga, Asim Richards
  • Left Guard: Tyler Smith, TJ Bass, Nathan Thomas
  • Center: Brock Hoffman, Cooper Beebe, Dakoda Shepley
  • Right Guard: Zack Martin, Josh Ball
  • Right Tackle: Terence Steele, Matt Waletzko, Earl Bostick Jr

Related: Are the Dallas Cowboys projected to make the playoffs this season?

Cowboys defense depth chart

  • Left Defensive End: DeMarcus Lawrence, Viliami Fehoko Jr, Durrell Johnson, Al-Quadin Muhammad
  • Nose Tackle: Mazi Smith, Carl Davis, Justin Rogers
  • Defensive Tackle: Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston, Albert Huggins, Denzel Daxon
  • Right Defensive End: Micah Parsons, Marshawn Kneeland, Tyrus Wheat, Shaka Toney
  • Weakside Linebacker: Damone Clark, Willie Harvey, Nick Vigil, Jason Johnson
  • Middle Linebacker: Eric Kendricks, Damien Wilson, Buddy Johnson
  • Strongside Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown, Marist Liufau, Darius Harris, Brock Mogensen
  • Left Cornerback: Trevon Diggs, Nahshon Wright, Eric Scott Jr
  • Strong Safety: Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Israel Mukuamu, Julius Wood
  • Free Safety: Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas, Sheldrick Redwine, Emany Johnson
  • Right Cornerback: DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, C.J. Goodwin, Josh Butler
  • Nickelback: Jourdan Lewis, Kemon Hall, Josh DeBerry

Cowboys special teams depth chart

  • Kicker: Brandon Aubrey
  • Punter: Bryan Anger
  • Long Snapper: Trent Sieg
  • Holder: Bryan Anger
  • Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, David Durden
  • Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Cropper, Deuce Vaughn, David Durden

Dallas Cowboys stats

Dallas Cowboys stats
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 Cowboys regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Cowboys stats leaders.

  • Passing Yards: Dak Prescott (4,516)
  • Passing Touchdowns: Dak Prescott (36)
  • Interceptions: Dak Prescott (9)
  • Rush Attempts: Tony Pollard (252)
  • Rushing Yards: Tony Pollard (1,005)
  • Rushing Touchdowns: Tony Pollard (6)
  • Receptions: CeeDee Lamb (135)
  • Receiving Yards: CeeDee Lamb (1,749)
  • Receiving Touchdowns: CeeDee Lamb (12)
  • Tackles: Damone Clark (109)
  • Sacks: Micah Parsons (14)
  • Interceptions: DaRon Bland (9)

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Dallas Cowboys injury report.

  • The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to release an injury report yet. Corey Crooms and Sam Williams are both on injured reserve.

Related: Dak Prescott MVP odds

Where do the Dallas Cowboys play?

The Cowboys currently play at AT&T Stadium, which is located in Arlington, Texas.

What time do gates open for the Cowboys game today?

Gate opening times for Dallas Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium always open two hours before kickoff.

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Dallas Cowboys schedule
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Dallas Cowboys preseason games.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
August 11@ Los Angeles Rams3:30 PMCBS
August 17@ Las Vegas Raiders9:00 PMCBS
August 24Los Angeles Chargers3:00 PMCBS

2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Dallas Cowboys schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

WeekDateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
1September 8@ Cleveland Browns3:25 PMFOX
2September 15New Orleans Saints12:00 PMFOX
3September 22Baltimore Ravens3:25 PMFOX
4September 26@ New York Giants7:15 PMAmazon
5October 6@ Pittsburgh Steelers7:20 PMNBC
6October 13Detroit Lions3:25 PMFOX
7BYE
8October 27@ San Francisco 49ers7:20 PMNBC
9November 3@ Atlanta Falcons12:00 PMFOX
10November 10Philadelphia Eagles3:25 PMCBS
11November 18Houston Texans7:15 PMESPN
12November 24@ Washington Commanders12:00 PMFOX
13November 28New York Giants3:30 PMFOX
14December 9Cincinnati Bengals7:15 PMESPN
15December 15@ Carolina Panthers12:00 PMFOX
16December 22Tampa Bay Buccaneers7:20 PMNBC
17December 29@ Philadelphia Eagles3:25 PMFOX
18TBDWashington CommandersTBDTBD

Dallas Cowboys scores

DateMatchup
August 11Cowboys , Rams
August 17Cowboys , Raiders
August 24Cowboys , Chargers

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Who will the Cowboys draft in 2025?

Dallas Cowboys record by year

  • 2023: 12 – Lost in Wild Card Round to Green Bay Packers 48-32
  • 2022: 12-5 – Lost in Divisional Round to San Francisco 49ers 19-12
  • 2021: 12-5 – Lost in Wild Card Round to San Francisco 49ers 23-17
  • 2020: 6-10
  • 2019: 8-8
  • 2018: 10-6 – Lost in Wild Card Round to Los Angeles Rams 30-22
  • 2017: 9-7
Mentioned in this article:

More About: