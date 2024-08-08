Dallas Cowboys game today: 2024 Cowboys schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Is there a Dallas Cowboys game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Cowboys will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Cowboys schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.
Is there a Cowboys game today?
There is not a Dallas Cowboys game today. The next Cowboys game arrives on Sunday, August 11, against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys vs Rams game starts at 3:30 PM CT on CBS.
Related: See where Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott lands in Sportsnaut’s QB Rankings
|When is the next Dallas Cowboys game?
|Sunday, August 11
|Who are the Cowboys playing?
|Los Angeles Rams
|Where are the Cowboys playing?
|Sofi Stadium
|What time does the Cowboys game start?
|3:30 PM CT
|What channel is the Cowboys game on?
|CBS
|Where can we stream the Cowboys game?
|NFL+
Related: NFL games today: Is there a Dallas Cowboys game today?
When do the Cowboys play?
The Cowboys will play on Sunday, August 11, against the Los Angeles Rams.
What time is the Cowboys game?
The Cowboys game starts at 3:30 PM CT on Sunday, August 11.
Related: Dallas Cowboys rumors: Dak Prescott contract extension could reach barrier-breaking salary
Where are the Cowboys playing?
The Dallas Cowboys’ next game will take place in Los Angeles, California at Sofi Stadium.
Related: Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl odds
What channel is the Cowboys game on tonight?
The Cowboys’ next game will be broadcast on CBS. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.
How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable
How many wins do the Cowboys have?
The 2024 Cowboys schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Cowboys’ record was 12-5. This earned the Cowboys a playoff berth, where they were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by losing to the Green Bay Packers 48-32.
Related: Top 10 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates heading into NFL training camps
Where are the Cowboys in the standings?
The 2024 Dallas Cowboys regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year, the team won the NFC East division.
Dallas Cowboys depth chart
Here you can find the latest Dallas Cowboys depth chart entering 2024 training camp.
Cowboys offense depth chart
- Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance
- Running Back: Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Conner, Nathaniel Peat
- Fullback: Hunter Luepke
- Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, Jalen Cropper, Tyron Billy-Johnson, Ryan Flournoy, David Durden, Racey McMath, Kelvin Harmon, Cam Johnson, Deontay Burnett
- Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, John Stephens Jr, Peyton Hendershot, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant, Alec Holler
- Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton, Chuma Edoga, Asim Richards
- Left Guard: Tyler Smith, TJ Bass, Nathan Thomas
- Center: Brock Hoffman, Cooper Beebe, Dakoda Shepley
- Right Guard: Zack Martin, Josh Ball
- Right Tackle: Terence Steele, Matt Waletzko, Earl Bostick Jr
Related: Are the Dallas Cowboys projected to make the playoffs this season?
Cowboys defense depth chart
- Left Defensive End: DeMarcus Lawrence, Viliami Fehoko Jr, Durrell Johnson, Al-Quadin Muhammad
- Nose Tackle: Mazi Smith, Carl Davis, Justin Rogers
- Defensive Tackle: Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston, Albert Huggins, Denzel Daxon
- Right Defensive End: Micah Parsons, Marshawn Kneeland, Tyrus Wheat, Shaka Toney
- Weakside Linebacker: Damone Clark, Willie Harvey, Nick Vigil, Jason Johnson
- Middle Linebacker: Eric Kendricks, Damien Wilson, Buddy Johnson
- Strongside Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown, Marist Liufau, Darius Harris, Brock Mogensen
- Left Cornerback: Trevon Diggs, Nahshon Wright, Eric Scott Jr
- Strong Safety: Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Israel Mukuamu, Julius Wood
- Free Safety: Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas, Sheldrick Redwine, Emany Johnson
- Right Cornerback: DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, C.J. Goodwin, Josh Butler
- Nickelback: Jourdan Lewis, Kemon Hall, Josh DeBerry
Cowboys special teams depth chart
- Kicker: Brandon Aubrey
- Punter: Bryan Anger
- Long Snapper: Trent Sieg
- Holder: Bryan Anger
- Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, David Durden
- Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Cropper, Deuce Vaughn, David Durden
Dallas Cowboys stats
With the 2024 Cowboys regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Cowboys stats leaders.
- Passing Yards: Dak Prescott (4,516)
- Passing Touchdowns: Dak Prescott (36)
- Interceptions: Dak Prescott (9)
- Rush Attempts: Tony Pollard (252)
- Rushing Yards: Tony Pollard (1,005)
- Rushing Touchdowns: Tony Pollard (6)
- Receptions: CeeDee Lamb (135)
- Receiving Yards: CeeDee Lamb (1,749)
- Receiving Touchdowns: CeeDee Lamb (12)
- Tackles: Damone Clark (109)
- Sacks: Micah Parsons (14)
- Interceptions: DaRon Bland (9)
Dallas Cowboys injury report
Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Dallas Cowboys injury report.
- The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to release an injury report yet. Corey Crooms and Sam Williams are both on injured reserve.
Related: Dak Prescott MVP odds
Where do the Dallas Cowboys play?
The Cowboys currently play at AT&T Stadium, which is located in Arlington, Texas.
What time do gates open for the Cowboys game today?
Gate opening times for Dallas Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium always open two hours before kickoff.
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2024 (Preseason)
Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Dallas Cowboys preseason games.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|August 11
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|August 17
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|9:00 PM
|CBS
|August 24
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3:00 PM
|CBS
2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule (Regular season)
Here is the entire Dallas Cowboys schedule for the 2024 NFL season.
|Week
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|1
|September 8
|@ Cleveland Browns
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|2
|September 15
|New Orleans Saints
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|3
|September 22
|Baltimore Ravens
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|4
|September 26
|@ New York Giants
|7:15 PM
|Amazon
|5
|October 6
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|7:20 PM
|NBC
|6
|October 13
|Detroit Lions
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|7
|BYE
|8
|October 27
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|7:20 PM
|NBC
|9
|November 3
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|10
|November 10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3:25 PM
|CBS
|11
|November 18
|Houston Texans
|7:15 PM
|ESPN
|12
|November 24
|@ Washington Commanders
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|13
|November 28
|New York Giants
|3:30 PM
|FOX
|14
|December 9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7:15 PM
|ESPN
|15
|December 15
|@ Carolina Panthers
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|16
|December 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7:20 PM
|NBC
|17
|December 29
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|18
|TBD
|Washington Commanders
|TBD
|TBD
Dallas Cowboys scores
|Date
|Matchup
|August 11
|Cowboys , Rams
|August 17
|Cowboys , Raiders
|August 24
|Cowboys , Chargers
Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Who will the Cowboys draft in 2025?
Dallas Cowboys record by year
- 2023: 12 – Lost in Wild Card Round to Green Bay Packers 48-32
- 2022: 12-5 – Lost in Divisional Round to San Francisco 49ers 19-12
- 2021: 12-5 – Lost in Wild Card Round to San Francisco 49ers 23-17
- 2020: 6-10
- 2019: 8-8
- 2018: 10-6 – Lost in Wild Card Round to Los Angeles Rams 30-22
- 2017: 9-7