NFL evaluator says Dallas Cowboys should be ‘worried’ about 2024 season outlook

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys start every season the same, with Super Bowl expectations. Last year’s Cowboys team had the NFL’s highest-scoring offense. They also had the NFL’s fifth-best defense.

This year’s team has the NFL’s fifth-best offense, but Mike Zimmer’s arrival has led to a 30th-ranked scoring defense. The past two weeks haven’t helped, where the Cowboys allowed 44 and 28 points, losing both matchups. Now, one NFL talent evaluator says “America’s Team” should be “worried.”

Dallas Cowboys’ defense becomes a growing concern

The Dallas Cowboys have some elite players on defense, and none are better than Micah Parsons. However, paying several high-profile players has also led to a lack of depth. This has been on full display on defense, especially after injuries have robbed Dallas of some of their talented core.

“If I were Dallas, I’d be worried. I don’t know how they stop anybody. They lost their best run defenders. They have a bunch of front-seven players that can’t get off blocks and get knocked back.” Anonymous talent evaluator from unknown NFL team

The Cowboys allowed 190 rushing yards in their 44-19 loss to New Orleans in Week 2. If you thought that was bad, Dallas outdid themselves in Week 3, allowing Baltimore to rack up 274 rushing yards in the Ravens’ 28-25 win.

When Dallas isn’t running the ball well, where they finished with just 51 rushing yards in Week 3, the contrast stands out even more. But the Cowboys could ignore all of that if only they found a way to win the game. To this point, Mike McCarthy’s team just isn’t winning enough to start the 2024 season. We’ll see if that changes with a short week visit to MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants on Thursday.

