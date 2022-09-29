The Dallas Cowboys look to regain the title of “America’s Team” this year after Dak Prescot had a career-high touchdown season last year. Coming off a devastating Wild Card loss to its Rivals the 49ers, the Cowboys look to make it back to the playoffs once again this season. This time, for more than just a Wild Card matchup.

Looking to stream all the Dallas Cowboys games this year? We’ve got you covered! You can watch most of the Cowboys 2022-23 season on streaming services that offer Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Keep reading for a glimpse into which options are the best:

Where can you stream almost all of the Dallas Cowboys games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $69.99+ Yes YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

Our preferred service: Watch Dallas Cowboys games on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV prides itself on being one of the most affordable live streaming services on the market — but don’t let the price tag fool you. For football fans, we recommend selecting Sling Blue to gain access to more sports-related channels. If you don’t want to miss out on any content, you can choose the Sling Orange & Blue package for just $50 and reap all the benefits that Sling has to offer. This way, you’ll get access to local Fox and NBC channels, as well as all Monday Night Football games on ESPN.

Currently, Sling TV is not running a free trial, but they are offering new customers 50% off their first month.

Watch Dallas Cowboys games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV is a great streaming service to watch the Dallas Cowboys this NFL season. Starting at $69.99, the package consists of 75+ live TV channels, ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and on-demand content from each. If you are interested in the upgraded package, you can get ad-free on-demand content for just $6 more. Along with all of this, Hulu + Live TV offers its customers unlimited DVR and a wide array of supported devices to stream on.

Watch Dallas Cowboys games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

Offering users 20 screens to stream their content on is just one of the reasons that DIRECTV STREAM is ranked so highly to watch the Cowboys this season. Starting at $69.99, offering 65+ live channels, and $40 off your first two months ($20 per month), it makes sense why DIRECTV STREAM is one of the leading streaming services in the industry.

Watch Dallas Cowboys games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV offers its customers a wide selection of sports content to choose from. The base plan starts at $69.99 and comes with 124+ live channels, making it one of the largest selections of channels for a base package in the industry. On top of this, FuboTV has a seven-day free trial, so you can test the waters and see if this is the right streaming service for you to watch the Cowboys this NFL season.

Watch Dallas Cowboys games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

Rounding out the pack, YouTube TV is a premier streaming service that keeps it simple by offering its customers just one main package to choose from. For $64.99, you’ll get access to 85+ live channels, original content, and more. With a free trial and $30 off your first three months ($10 per month), YouTube TV is an excellent choice for watching the Dallas Cowboys this season.