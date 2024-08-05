Baltimore Ravens game today: 2024 Ravens schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Is there a Baltimore Ravens game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Ravens will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Ravens schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.
Is there a Ravens game today?
There is not a Baltimore Ravens game today. The next Ravens game arrives on Friday, August 9, against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles vs Ravens game starts at 7:30 PM ET on local channels.
|When is the next Baltimore Ravens game?
|Friday, August 9
|Who are the Ravens playing?
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Where are the Ravens playing?
|M&T Bank Stadium
|What time does the Ravens game start?
|7:30 PM ET
|What channel is the Ravens game on?
|LOCAL/WMAR-TV
|Where can we stream the Ravens game?
|NFL+
When do the Ravens play?
The Ravens will play on Friday, August 9, against the Philadelphia Eagles.
What time is the Ravens game?
The Ravens game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, August 9.
Where are the Ravens playing?
The Baltimore Ravens’s next game will take place in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.
What channel is the Ravens game on tonight?
The Ravens’s next game will be broadcast on WMAR-TV. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.
How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable
How many wins do the Ravens have?
The 2024 Ravens schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Ravens’ record was 13-4. This earned them a playoff berth, where Baltimore lost in the Conference Championship 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Where are the Ravens in the standings?
The 2024 Baltimore Ravens regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year the team won the the AFC North division.
Baltimore Ravens depth chart
Here you can find the latest Baltimore Ravens depth chart entering 2024 training camp.
Ravens offense depth chart
- Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson, Devin Leary, Emory Jones,
- Running Back: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali, Owen Wright, Chris Collier
- Fullback: Patrick Ricard
- Wide Receiver: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace, Deonte Harty, Sean Ryan, Malik Cunningham, Keith Kirkwood, Isaiah Washington, Dayton Wade
- Tight End: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Mike Rigerman, Scotty Washington, Riley Sharp, Qadir Ismail
- Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Josh Jones, Julian Peart
- Left Guard: Andrew Vorhees, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, TyKeem Doss
- Center: Tyler Linderbaum, Nick Samac, Darrian Dalcourt, Corey Bullock
- Right Guard: Daniel Faalele, Ben Cleveland, Tashawn Manning
- Right Tackle: Patrick Mekari, Roger Rosengarten, Darrell Simpson
Ravens defense depth chart
- Defensive End: Travis Jones, Brent Urban, C.J. Ravenell, Tramel Walthour
- Nose Tackle: Michael Pierce, Deadrin Senat, Josh Tupou
- Defensive Tackle: Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington
- Left Outside Linebacker: Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Adisa Isaac
- Middle Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Chris Board, Josh Ross, Yvandy Rigby
- Weakside Linebacker: Trenton Simpson, Malik Harrison, Deion Jennings
- Right Outside Linebacker: Kyle Van Noy, Tavius Robinson, Quincy Roche, Joe Evans
- Left Cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, T.J. Tampa, Christian Matthew
- Strong Safety: Kyle Hamilton, Eddie Jackson, Sanoussi Kane
- Free Safety: Marcus Williams, Ar’Darius Washington, Daryl Worley, Beau Brade
- Right Cornerback: Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Ka’dar Hollman, Trayvon Mullen
- Nickelback: Arthur Maulet, Damarion Williams, Bump Cooper Jr
Ravens special teams depth chart
- Kicker: Justin Tucker
- Punter: Jordan Stout
- Long Snapper: Nick Moore, Randen Plattner
- Holder: Jordan Stout
- Kick Returner: Deonte Harty, Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace
- Punt Returner: Deonte Harty, Tylan Wallace, Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens stats
With the 2024 Ravens regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Ravens stats leaders.
- Passing Yards: Lamar Jackson (3,678)
- Passing Touchdowns: Lamar Jackson (24)
- Interceptions: Lamar Jackson (7)
- Rush Attempts: Gus Edwards (198)
- Rushing Yards: Lamar Jackson (821)
- Rushing Touchdowns: Lamar Jackson (13)
- Receptions: Zay Flowers (77)
- Receiving Yards: Zay Flowers (858)
- Receiving Touchdowns: Mark Andrews (6)
- Tackles: Roquan Smith (158)
- Sacks: Justin Madubuike (13)
- Interceptions: Geno Stone (7)
Baltimore Ravens injury report
Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Baltimore Ravens injury report.
- The Baltimore Ravens haven’t had to release an injury report yet. But Malik Hamm is on injured reserve. The Ravens also have Keaton Mitchell, Adisa Isaac, and T.J. Tampa on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Where do the Baltimore Ravens play?
The Ravens currently play at M&T Bank Stadium, which is located in Baltimore, Maryland.
What time do gates open for the Ravens game today?
Gate opening times for Baltimore Ravens games at M&T Bank Stadium always open two hours before kickoff.
Baltimore Ravens schedule 2024 (Preseason)
Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Baltimore Ravens preseason games.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|August 9
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7:30 PM
|WMAR-TV
|August 17
|Atlanta Falcons
|12:00 PM
|WBAL-TV
|August 24
|@ Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM
|WBAL-TV
2024 Baltimore Ravens schedule (Regular season)
Here is the entire Baltimore Ravens schedule for the 2024 NFL season.
|Week
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|1
|September 5
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|2
|September 15
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|3
|September 22
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|4
|September 29
|Buffalo Bills
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|5
|October 6
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|6
|October 13
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|7
|October 21
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|8
|October 27
|@ Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|9
|November 3
|Denver Broncos
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|10
|November 7
|Cincinnati Bengals
|8:15 PM
|Amazon
|11
|November 17
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|12
|November 25
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|13
|December 1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|14
|BYE
|15
|December 15
|@ New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|16
|December 21
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|4:30 PM
|FOX
|17
|December 25
|@ Houston Texans
|4:30 PM
|Netflix
|18
|TBD
|Cleveland Browns
|TBD
|TBD
Baltimore Ravens scores
|Date
|Matchup
|August 9
|Ravens , Eagles
|August 17
|Ravens , Falcons
|August 24
|Ravens , Packers
Baltimore Ravens record by year
- 2023: 13-4 – Lost in Conference Championship to Kansas City Chiefs 17-10
- 2022: 10-7 – Lost in Wild Card Round to Cincinnati Bengals 24-17
- 2021: 8-9
- 2020: 11-5 – Lost in Divisional Round to Buffalo Bills 17-3
- 2019: 14-2 – Lost in Divisional Round to Tennessee Titans 28-12
- 2018: 10-6 – Lost in Wild Card Round to Los Angeles Chargers 23-17
- 2017: 9-7