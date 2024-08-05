Baltimore Ravens game today: 2024 Ravens schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Baltimore Ravens game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Ravens will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Ravens schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Ravens game today?

There is not a Baltimore Ravens game today. The next Ravens game arrives on Friday, August 9, against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles vs Ravens game starts at 7:30 PM ET on local channels.

When is the next Baltimore Ravens game? Friday, August 9 Who are the Ravens playing? Philadelphia Eagles Where are the Ravens playing? M&T Bank Stadium What time does the Ravens game start? 7:30 PM ET What channel is the Ravens game on? LOCAL/WMAR-TV Where can we stream the Ravens game? NFL+

When do the Ravens play?

The Ravens will play on Friday, August 9, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

What time is the Ravens game?

The Ravens game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, August 9.

Where are the Ravens playing?

The Baltimore Ravens’s next game will take place in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.

What channel is the Ravens game on tonight?

The Ravens’s next game will be broadcast on WMAR-TV. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable

How many wins do the Ravens have?

The 2024 Ravens schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Ravens’ record was 13-4. This earned them a playoff berth, where Baltimore lost in the Conference Championship 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where are the Ravens in the standings?

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Baltimore Ravens regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year the team won the the AFC North division.

Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Here you can find the latest Baltimore Ravens depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Ravens offense depth chart

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson, Devin Leary, Emory Jones,

Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson, Devin Leary, Emory Jones, Running Back: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali, Owen Wright, Chris Collier

Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali, Owen Wright, Chris Collier Fullback: Patrick Ricard

Patrick Ricard Wide Receiver: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace, Deonte Harty, Sean Ryan, Malik Cunningham, Keith Kirkwood, Isaiah Washington, Dayton Wade

Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace, Deonte Harty, Sean Ryan, Malik Cunningham, Keith Kirkwood, Isaiah Washington, Dayton Wade Tight End: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Mike Rigerman, Scotty Washington, Riley Sharp, Qadir Ismail

Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Mike Rigerman, Scotty Washington, Riley Sharp, Qadir Ismail Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Josh Jones, Julian Peart

Ronnie Stanley, Josh Jones, Julian Peart Left Guard: Andrew Vorhees, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, TyKeem Doss

Andrew Vorhees, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, TyKeem Doss Center: Tyler Linderbaum, Nick Samac, Darrian Dalcourt, Corey Bullock

Tyler Linderbaum, Nick Samac, Darrian Dalcourt, Corey Bullock Right Guard: Daniel Faalele, Ben Cleveland, Tashawn Manning

Daniel Faalele, Ben Cleveland, Tashawn Manning Right Tackle: Patrick Mekari, Roger Rosengarten, Darrell Simpson

Ravens defense depth chart

Defensive End: Travis Jones, Brent Urban, C.J. Ravenell, Tramel Walthour

Travis Jones, Brent Urban, C.J. Ravenell, Tramel Walthour Nose Tackle: Michael Pierce, Deadrin Senat, Josh Tupou

Michael Pierce, Deadrin Senat, Josh Tupou Defensive Tackle: Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington

Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington Left Outside Linebacker: Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Adisa Isaac

Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Adisa Isaac Middle Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Chris Board, Josh Ross, Yvandy Rigby

Roquan Smith, Chris Board, Josh Ross, Yvandy Rigby Weakside Linebacker: Trenton Simpson, Malik Harrison, Deion Jennings

Trenton Simpson, Malik Harrison, Deion Jennings Right Outside Linebacker: Kyle Van Noy, Tavius Robinson, Quincy Roche, Joe Evans

Kyle Van Noy, Tavius Robinson, Quincy Roche, Joe Evans Left Cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, T.J. Tampa, Christian Matthew

Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, T.J. Tampa, Christian Matthew Strong Safety: Kyle Hamilton, Eddie Jackson, Sanoussi Kane

Kyle Hamilton, Eddie Jackson, Sanoussi Kane Free Safety: Marcus Williams, Ar’Darius Washington, Daryl Worley, Beau Brade

Marcus Williams, Ar’Darius Washington, Daryl Worley, Beau Brade Right Cornerback: Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Ka’dar Hollman, Trayvon Mullen

Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Ka’dar Hollman, Trayvon Mullen Nickelback: Arthur Maulet, Damarion Williams, Bump Cooper Jr

Ravens special teams depth chart

Kicker: Justin Tucker

Justin Tucker Punter: Jordan Stout

Jordan Stout Long Snapper: Nick Moore, Randen Plattner

Nick Moore, Randen Plattner Holder: Jordan Stout

Jordan Stout Kick Returner: Deonte Harty, Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace

Deonte Harty, Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace Punt Returner: Deonte Harty, Tylan Wallace, Zay Flowers

Baltimore Ravens stats

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 Ravens regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Ravens stats leaders.

Passing Yards: Lamar Jackson (3,678)

Lamar Jackson (3,678) Passing Touchdowns: Lamar Jackson (24)

Lamar Jackson (24) Interceptions: Lamar Jackson (7)

Lamar Jackson (7) Rush Attempts: Gus Edwards (198)

Gus Edwards (198) Rushing Yards: Lamar Jackson (821)

Lamar Jackson (821) Rushing Touchdowns: Lamar Jackson (13)

Lamar Jackson (13) Receptions: Zay Flowers (77)

Zay Flowers (77) Receiving Yards: Zay Flowers (858)

Zay Flowers (858) Receiving Touchdowns: Mark Andrews (6)

Mark Andrews (6) Tackles: Roquan Smith (158)

Roquan Smith (158) Sacks: Justin Madubuike (13)

Justin Madubuike (13) Interceptions: Geno Stone (7)

Baltimore Ravens injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Baltimore Ravens injury report.

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t had to release an injury report yet. But Malik Hamm is on injured reserve. The Ravens also have Keaton Mitchell, Adisa Isaac, and T.J. Tampa on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Where do the Baltimore Ravens play?

The Ravens currently play at M&T Bank Stadium, which is located in Baltimore, Maryland.

What time do gates open for the Ravens game today?

Gate opening times for Baltimore Ravens games at M&T Bank Stadium always open two hours before kickoff.

Baltimore Ravens schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Baltimore Ravens preseason games.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 9 Philadelphia Eagles 7:30 PM WMAR-TV August 17 Atlanta Falcons 12:00 PM WBAL-TV August 24 @ Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM WBAL-TV

2024 Baltimore Ravens schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Baltimore Ravens schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 September 5 @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC 2 September 15 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM CBS 3 September 22 @ Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX 4 September 29 Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM NBC 5 October 6 @ Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS 6 October 13 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM CBS 7 October 21 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN 8 October 27 @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 9 November 3 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM CBS 10 November 7 Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM Amazon 11 November 17 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 12 November 25 @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ESPN 13 December 1 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM CBS 14 BYE 15 December 15 @ New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS 16 December 21 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:30 PM FOX 17 December 25 @ Houston Texans 4:30 PM Netflix 18 TBD Cleveland Browns TBD TBD

Baltimore Ravens scores

Date Matchup August 9 Ravens , Eagles August 17 Ravens , Falcons August 24 Ravens , Packers

Baltimore Ravens record by year