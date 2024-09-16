Week 3 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

The first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books with teams, players and fantasy managers now immediately turning their focus to the games ahead. With Sunday’s action wrapped up, it’s time for our preliminary Week 3 fantasy rankings at every position.

We are still just two weeks into the season, which means a small sample size for NFL stats and matchup indicators. However, every game that is played provides more information for the action ahead and the past two weeks have had a significant influence on our Week 3 fantasy rankings. With that in mind, let’s dive in.

Week 3 fantasy QB rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Patrick Mahomes @ Atlanta Falcons 2 Jalen Hurts @ New Orleans Saints 3 Josh Allen vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 Joe Burrow vs. Washington Commanders 5 Jayden Daniels @ Cincinnati Bengals 6 Jared Goff @ Arizona Cardinals 7 C.J. Stroud @ Minnesota Vikings 8 Anthony Richardson vs. Chicago Bears 9 Kyler Murray vs. Detroit Lions 10 Lamar Jackson @ Dallas Cowboys 11 Brock Purdy @ Los Angeles Rams 12 Dak Prescott vs. Baltimore Ravens 13 Geno Smith vs. Miami Dolphins 14 Baker Mayfield vs. Denver Broncos 15 Justin Fields vs. Los Angeles Chargers 16 Matthew Stafford vs. San Francisco 49ers 17 Caleb Williams @ Indianapolis Colts 18 Trevor Lawrence @ Buffalo Bills 19 Gardner Minshew vs. Carolina Panthers 20 Derek Carr vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 3 fantasy rankings based on 4 points per passing touchdown

Week 3 fantasy RB rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Saquon Barkley @ New Orleans Saints 2 Bijan Robinson vs. Kansas City Chiefs 3 Breece Hall vs. New England Patriots 4 Jordan Mason @ Los Angeles Rams 5 Derrick Henry @ Dallas Cowboys 6 Jonathan Taylor vs. Chicago Bears 7 Joe Mixon @ Minnesota Vikings 8 Jahmyr Gibbs @ Arizona Cardinals 9 James Cook vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 10 De’Von Achane @ Seattle Seahawks 11 Alvin Kamara vs. Philadelphia Eagles 12 Josh Jacobs @ Tennessee Titans 13 Kyren Williams vs. San Francisco 49ers 14 Isiah Pacheco @ Atlanta Falcons 15 David Montgomery @ Arizona Cardinals 16 James Conner vs. Detroit Lions 17 Rachaad White vs. Denver Broncos 18 Travis Etienne @ Buffalo Bills 19 Rhamondre Stevenson @ New York Jets 20 Aaron Jones vs. Houston Texans 21 Najee Harris vs. Los Angeles Chargers 22 Brian Robinson Jr @ Cincinnati Bengals 23 Jerome Ford vs. New York Giants 24 Kenneth Walker Q(D- Oblique) vs. Miami Dolphins 25 J.K. Dobbins @ Pittsburgh Steelers 26 Tony Pollard vs. Dallas Cowboys 27 Zack Moss vs. Washington Commanders 28 D’Andre Swift @ Indianapolis Colts 29 Zamir White vs. Carolina Panthers 30 Ezekiel Elliott vs. Baltimore Ravens 31 Devin Singletary @ Cleveland Browns 32 Javonte Williams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33 Chuba Hubbard @ Las Vegas Raiders 34 Zach Charbonnet vs. Miami Dolphins 35 Chase Brown vs. Washington Commanders Week 3 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Week 3 fantasy WR rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Justin Jefferson vs, Houston Texans 2 Ja’Marr Chase vs. Washington Commanders 3 A.J. Brown @ New Orleans Saints 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ Arizona Cardinals 5 CeeDee Lamb vs. Baltimore Ravens 6 Cooper Kupp vs. San Francisco 49ers 7 Nico Collins @ Minnesota Vikings 8 Tyreek Hill @ Seattle Seahawks 9 Rashee Rice @ Atlanta Falcons 10 Deebo Samuel @ Los Angeles Rams 11 Mike Evans vs. Denver Broncos 12 Brandon Aiyuk @ Los Angeles Rams 13 DeVonta Smith @ New Orleans Saints 14 DJ Moore @ Indianapolis Colts 15 DK Metcalf vs. Miami Dolphins 16 Tee Higgins (Q – Hamstring) vs. Washington Commanders 17 Garrett Wilson vs. New England Patriots 18 Drake London vs. Kansas City Chiefs 19 Chris Olave vs. Philadelphia Eagles 20 Amari Cooper vs. New York Giants 21 Davante Adams vs. Carolina Panthers 22 Jaylen Waddle @ Seattle Seahawks 23 Stefon Diggs @ Minnesota Vikings 24 Chris Godwin vs. Denver Broncos 25 Zay Flowers @ Dallas Cowboys 26 Marvin Harrison Jr vs. Detroit Lions 27 George Pickens vs. Los Angeles Chargers 28 Michael Pittman Jr vs. Chicago Bears 29 Xavier Worthy @ Atlanta Falcons 30 Jameson Williams @ Arizona Cardinals 31 Keenan Allen @ Indianapolis Colts 32 Terry McLaurin @ Cincinnati Bengals 33 Calvin Ridley vs. Green Bay Packers 34 Brian Thomas Jr @ Buffalo Bills 35 Tank Dell @ Minnesota Vikings Week 3 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Week 3 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends

Rank Player Opponent 1 Sam LaPorta @ Arizona Cardinals 2 Trey McBride vs. Detroit Lions 3 Kyle Pitts vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4 Travis Kelce @ Atlanta Falcons 5 Mark Andrews @ Dallas Cowboys 6 George Kittle @ Los Angeles Rams 7 Jake Ferguson (Q – Knee) vs. Baltimore Ravens 8 Dallas Goedert @ New Orleans Saints 9 Brock Bowers vs. Carolina Panthers 10 Colby Parkinson vs. San Francisco 49ers 11 Isaiah Likely @ Dallas Cowboys 12 Evan Engram @ Buffalo Bills 13 Dalton Kincaid vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 14 Pat Freiermuth vs. Los Angeles Chargers 15 Taysom Hill vs. Philadelphia Eagles 16 Dalton Schultz @ Minnesota Vikings 17 Mike Gesicki vs. Washington Commanders 18 Tucker Kraft @ Tennessee Titans 19 Chig Okonkwo vs. Green Bay Packers 20 Noah Fant vs. Miami Dolphins Week 3 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR

