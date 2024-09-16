Week 3 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

The first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books with teams, players and fantasy managers now immediately turning their focus to the games ahead. With Sunday’s action wrapped up, it’s time for our preliminary Week 3 fantasy rankings at every position.
We are still just two weeks into the season, which means a small sample size for NFL stats and matchup indicators. However, every game that is played provides more information for the action ahead and the past two weeks have had a significant influence on our Week 3 fantasy rankings. With that in mind, let’s dive in.
Week 3 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|@ New Orleans Saints
|3
|Josh Allen
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|Joe Burrow
|vs. Washington Commanders
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|Jared Goff
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|7
|C.J. Stroud
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|8
|Anthony Richardson
|vs. Chicago Bears
|9
|Kyler Murray
|vs. Detroit Lions
|10
|Lamar Jackson
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|11
|Brock Purdy
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|12
|Dak Prescott
|vs. Baltimore Ravens
|13
|Geno Smith
|vs. Miami Dolphins
|14
|Baker Mayfield
|vs. Denver Broncos
|15
|Justin Fields
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|16
|Matthew Stafford
|vs. San Francisco 49ers
|17
|Caleb Williams
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|18
|Trevor Lawrence
|@ Buffalo Bills
|19
|Gardner Minshew
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|20
|Derek Carr
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Related: NFL QB rankings 2024
Week 3 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|@ New Orleans Saints
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|Breece Hall
|vs. New England Patriots
|4
|Jordan Mason
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|5
|Derrick Henry
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|vs. Chicago Bears
|7
|Joe Mixon
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|9
|James Cook
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|10
|De’Von Achane
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|11
|Alvin Kamara
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|12
|Josh Jacobs
|@ Tennessee Titans
|13
|Kyren Williams
|vs. San Francisco 49ers
|14
|Isiah Pacheco
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|15
|David Montgomery
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|16
|James Conner
|vs. Detroit Lions
|17
|Rachaad White
|vs. Denver Broncos
|18
|Travis Etienne
|@ Buffalo Bills
|19
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|@ New York Jets
|20
|Aaron Jones
|vs. Houston Texans
|21
|Najee Harris
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|22
|Brian Robinson Jr
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|23
|Jerome Ford
|vs. New York Giants
|24
|Kenneth Walker Q(D- Oblique)
|vs. Miami Dolphins
|25
|J.K. Dobbins
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|26
|Tony Pollard
|vs. Dallas Cowboys
|27
|Zack Moss
|vs. Washington Commanders
|28
|D’Andre Swift
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|29
|Zamir White
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|30
|Ezekiel Elliott
|vs. Baltimore Ravens
|31
|Devin Singletary
|@ Cleveland Browns
|32
|Javonte Williams
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|33
|Chuba Hubbard
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|34
|Zach Charbonnet
|vs. Miami Dolphins
|35
|Chase Brown
|vs. Washington Commanders
Related: Highest paid NFL players
Week 3 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|vs, Houston Texans
|2
|Ja’Marr Chase
|vs. Washington Commanders
|3
|A.J. Brown
|@ New Orleans Saints
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs. Baltimore Ravens
|6
|Cooper Kupp
|vs. San Francisco 49ers
|7
|Nico Collins
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|8
|Tyreek Hill
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|9
|Rashee Rice
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|10
|Deebo Samuel
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|11
|Mike Evans
|vs. Denver Broncos
|12
|Brandon Aiyuk
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|13
|DeVonta Smith
|@ New Orleans Saints
|14
|DJ Moore
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|15
|DK Metcalf
|vs. Miami Dolphins
|16
|Tee Higgins (Q – Hamstring)
|vs. Washington Commanders
|17
|Garrett Wilson
|vs. New England Patriots
|18
|Drake London
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|19
|Chris Olave
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|20
|Amari Cooper
|vs. New York Giants
|21
|Davante Adams
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|22
|Jaylen Waddle
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|23
|Stefon Diggs
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|24
|Chris Godwin
|vs. Denver Broncos
|25
|Zay Flowers
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|26
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|vs. Detroit Lions
|27
|George Pickens
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|28
|Michael Pittman Jr
|vs. Chicago Bears
|29
|Xavier Worthy
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|30
|Jameson Williams
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|31
|Keenan Allen
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|32
|Terry McLaurin
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|33
|Calvin Ridley
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|34
|Brian Thomas Jr
|@ Buffalo Bills
|35
|Tank Dell
|@ Minnesota Vikings
Related: NFL power rankings 2024
Week 3 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Sam LaPorta
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|2
|Trey McBride
|vs. Detroit Lions
|3
|Kyle Pitts
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|Travis Kelce
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|5
|Mark Andrews
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|6
|George Kittle
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|7
|Jake Ferguson (Q – Knee)
|vs. Baltimore Ravens
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|@ New Orleans Saints
|9
|Brock Bowers
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|10
|Colby Parkinson
|vs. San Francisco 49ers
|11
|Isaiah Likely
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|12
|Evan Engram
|@ Buffalo Bills
|13
|Dalton Kincaid
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|14
|Pat Freiermuth
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|15
|Taysom Hill
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|17
|Mike Gesicki
|vs. Washington Commanders
|18
|Tucker Kraft
|@ Tennessee Titans
|19
|Chig Okonkwo
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|20
|Noah Fant
|vs. Miami Dolphins
Related: Best tight ends of all time