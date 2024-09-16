fbpx

Week 3 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Updated:
Follow Us

The first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books with teams, players and fantasy managers now immediately turning their focus to the games ahead. With Sunday’s action wrapped up, it’s time for our preliminary Week 3 fantasy rankings at every position.

We are still just two weeks into the season, which means a small sample size for NFL stats and matchup indicators. However, every game that is played provides more information for the action ahead and the past two weeks have had a significant influence on our Week 3 fantasy rankings. With that in mind, let’s dive in.

Week 3 fantasy QB rankings

Week 3 fantasy rankings, Week 3 fantasy QB rankings
Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Patrick Mahomes@ Atlanta Falcons
2Jalen Hurts@ New Orleans Saints
3Josh Allenvs. Jacksonville Jaguars
4Joe Burrowvs. Washington Commanders
5Jayden Daniels@ Cincinnati Bengals
6Jared Goff@ Arizona Cardinals
7C.J. Stroud@ Minnesota Vikings
8Anthony Richardsonvs. Chicago Bears
9Kyler Murrayvs. Detroit Lions
10Lamar Jackson@ Dallas Cowboys
11Brock Purdy@ Los Angeles Rams
12Dak Prescottvs. Baltimore Ravens
13Geno Smithvs. Miami Dolphins
14Baker Mayfieldvs. Denver Broncos
15Justin Fieldsvs. Los Angeles Chargers
16Matthew Staffordvs. San Francisco 49ers
17Caleb Williams@ Indianapolis Colts
18Trevor Lawrence@ Buffalo Bills
19Gardner Minshewvs. Carolina Panthers
20Derek Carrvs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 3 fantasy rankings based on 4 points per passing touchdown

Related: NFL QB rankings 2024

Week 3 fantasy RB rankings

Week 3 fantasy rankings, Week 3 fantasy RB rankings
Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Saquon Barkley@ New Orleans Saints
2Bijan Robinsonvs. Kansas City Chiefs
3Breece Hallvs. New England Patriots
4Jordan Mason@ Los Angeles Rams
5Derrick Henry@ Dallas Cowboys
6Jonathan Taylorvs. Chicago Bears
7Joe Mixon@ Minnesota Vikings
8Jahmyr Gibbs@ Arizona Cardinals
9James Cookvs. Jacksonville Jaguars
10De’Von Achane@ Seattle Seahawks
11Alvin Kamaravs. Philadelphia Eagles
12Josh Jacobs@ Tennessee Titans
13Kyren Williamsvs. San Francisco 49ers
14Isiah Pacheco@ Atlanta Falcons
15David Montgomery@ Arizona Cardinals
16James Connervs. Detroit Lions
17Rachaad Whitevs. Denver Broncos
18Travis Etienne@ Buffalo Bills
19Rhamondre Stevenson@ New York Jets
20Aaron Jonesvs. Houston Texans
21Najee Harrisvs. Los Angeles Chargers
22Brian Robinson Jr@ Cincinnati Bengals
23Jerome Fordvs. New York Giants
24Kenneth Walker Q(D- Oblique)vs. Miami Dolphins
25J.K. Dobbins@ Pittsburgh Steelers
26Tony Pollardvs. Dallas Cowboys
27Zack Mossvs. Washington Commanders
28D’Andre Swift@ Indianapolis Colts
29Zamir Whitevs. Carolina Panthers
30Ezekiel Elliottvs. Baltimore Ravens
31Devin Singletary@ Cleveland Browns
32Javonte Williams@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33Chuba Hubbard@ Las Vegas Raiders
34Zach Charbonnetvs. Miami Dolphins
35Chase Brownvs. Washington Commanders
Week 3 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Related: Highest paid NFL players

Week 3 fantasy WR rankings

Week 3 fantasy rankings, Week 3 fantasy WR rankings
Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Justin Jeffersonvs, Houston Texans
2Ja’Marr Chasevs. Washington Commanders
3A.J. Brown@ New Orleans Saints
4Amon-Ra St. Brown@ Arizona Cardinals
5CeeDee Lambvs. Baltimore Ravens
6Cooper Kuppvs. San Francisco 49ers
7Nico Collins@ Minnesota Vikings
8Tyreek Hill@ Seattle Seahawks
9Rashee Rice@ Atlanta Falcons
10Deebo Samuel@ Los Angeles Rams
11Mike Evansvs. Denver Broncos
12Brandon Aiyuk@ Los Angeles Rams
13DeVonta Smith@ New Orleans Saints
14DJ Moore@ Indianapolis Colts
15DK Metcalfvs. Miami Dolphins
16Tee Higgins (Q – Hamstring)vs. Washington Commanders
17Garrett Wilsonvs. New England Patriots
18Drake Londonvs. Kansas City Chiefs
19Chris Olavevs. Philadelphia Eagles
20Amari Coopervs. New York Giants
21Davante Adamsvs. Carolina Panthers
22Jaylen Waddle@ Seattle Seahawks
23Stefon Diggs@ Minnesota Vikings
24Chris Godwinvs. Denver Broncos
25Zay Flowers@ Dallas Cowboys
26Marvin Harrison Jrvs. Detroit Lions
27George Pickensvs. Los Angeles Chargers
28Michael Pittman Jrvs. Chicago Bears
29Xavier Worthy@ Atlanta Falcons
30Jameson Williams@ Arizona Cardinals
31Keenan Allen@ Indianapolis Colts
32Terry McLaurin@ Cincinnati Bengals
33Calvin Ridleyvs. Green Bay Packers
34Brian Thomas Jr@ Buffalo Bills
35Tank Dell@ Minnesota Vikings
Week 3 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Related: NFL power rankings 2024

Week 3 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends

Week 3 fantasy rankings, Week 3 fantasy TE rankings
Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Sam LaPorta@ Arizona Cardinals
2Trey McBridevs. Detroit Lions
3Kyle Pittsvs. Kansas City Chiefs
4Travis Kelce@ Atlanta Falcons
5Mark Andrews@ Dallas Cowboys
6George Kittle@ Los Angeles Rams
7Jake Ferguson (Q – Knee)vs. Baltimore Ravens
8Dallas Goedert@ New Orleans Saints
9Brock Bowersvs. Carolina Panthers
10Colby Parkinsonvs. San Francisco 49ers
11Isaiah Likely@ Dallas Cowboys
12Evan Engram@ Buffalo Bills
13Dalton Kincaidvs. Jacksonville Jaguars
14Pat Freiermuthvs. Los Angeles Chargers
15Taysom Hillvs. Philadelphia Eagles
16Dalton Schultz@ Minnesota Vikings
17Mike Gesickivs. Washington Commanders
18Tucker Kraft@ Tennessee Titans
19Chig Okonkwovs. Green Bay Packers
20Noah Fantvs. Miami Dolphins
Week 3 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Related: Best tight ends of all time

Additional Week 3 fantasy rankings

Indiana Fever attendance 2024: Caitlin Clark effect generates historic WNBA attendance, Fever attendance vs MLB, NBA teams
Also Read:
Indiana Fever attendance 2024: Caitlin Clark effect generates historic WNBA attendance, Fever attendance vs MLB, NBA teams

More About: