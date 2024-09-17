Week 3 fantasy TE rankings: 15 best tight ends for fantasy football in NFL Week 3

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Who is the best tight end for fantasy football? We’re two weeks through the 2024 NFL season and the tight end position remains the most unpredictable in fantasy football. We’re offering some guidance with our Week 3 fantasy TE rankings, highlighting the top plays for fantasy managers this weekend. As always, it’s early in the season and we only have a two-game sample of dats to use for picking top fantasy football matchups. It’s also important to not get caught up in the big names at the position, especially when they are underperforming early. With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 3 fantasy TE rankings.

15. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans – @ Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If we were guaranteed that Dalton Schultz would see more targets, he’d be much higher in our fantasy TE rankings for Week 3. Instead, we can only project a baseline target of 3-plus receptions and 20-plus receiving yards. The potential upside strems from a matchup agaisnt a Minnesota Vikings defense that is allowing nearly 62 receiving yards per game and the sixth-most targets (15) this season to opposing tight ends. Related: NFL playoff predictions

14. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers – vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth might not offer a ton of upside, he can be Mr. Consistent for fantasy managers. He’s recorded 4 receptions and 27-plus receiving yards in consecutive weeks, which is valuable in PPR or even 0.5 PPR scoring. Plus, the Los Angeles Chargers defense has allowed 13 receptions to tight ends this season with an average of 46 receiving yards per game allowed. Related: Jacksonville Jaguars coaching candidates

13. Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders – @ Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It’s always nice to see a tight end defying Father Time. In his age-33 season, Zach Ertz is proving to be a staple of the Washington Commanders offense. It certainly makes sense as to why, since the Commanders offensive line is one of the worst in football. The Cincinnati Bengals pass rush is the strength of its defense, which means Ertz should be a focal point of the game plan on Monday Night Football. If he replicates his past box scores, we’re looking at 4 receptions and 35-plus yards. Related: Best NFL players of all time

12. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Putting Dalton Kincaid this low in our Week 3 fantasy TE rankings has nothing to do with his talent. There’s unbelievable fantasy football here with Kincaid’s elite athleticism and his potential role in the offense offering sky-high upside. However, through two games, Kincaid ranks 18th in targets (six) at his position, behind the likes of Colby Parkinson and Noah Fant. Plus, the Jacksonville Jaguars defense has only allowed 23 receiving yards to tight ends this season. Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

11. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With A.J. Brown sidelined on Monday Night Football, Dalals Goedert saw about as many targets (four) as he did the week prior (five) when Brown was on the field. Right now, the expectation is that Brown won’t play in Week 3. We know the New Orleans Saints should be able to put up some points in this one, putting pressure on Jalen Hurts and Co. to keep face. With New Orleans putting its defensive focus on Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, Goedert has a shot at 40-plus receiving yards. Also Read: Stats to know for USC Trojans vs Michigan Wolverines

10. Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins – @ Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Tua Tagovailoa likely out for Week 3 and Odell Beckham Jr. on the PUP list, there should be plenty of opportunities for Jonnu Smith in this one. The Miami Dolphins’ opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, has allowed the third-most targets (17) and the fifth-most receiving yards (126) to tight ends this season. Plus, Smith is coming off a 53-yard performance with 7 targets. Related: NFL offense rankings

9. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots – @ New York Jets

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

This certainly might be buying high coming off a 109-yard performance. However, any time a quarterback targets a tight end 12 times, you have to take notice. Hunter Henry demonstrated he’ll reward Jacoby Brissett when he looks his away. On a short week against the New York Jets, Henry could get you 4-5 receptions and 45-plus receiving yards. Related: Insane NFL stats from Week 2

8. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – @ Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Our Week 3 fantasy TE rankings are probably much lower than the consensus on Travis Kelce, but we’re just accepting reality. He’s only drawn 7 targets through two games this season, turning those looks into 39 receiving yards without a touchdown. There’s certainly upside here because of the matchup – Atlanta Falcons allow the 10th-most receiving yards to tight ends in 2024 – and chemistry with Patrick Mahomes. However, Kelce’s fantasy ceiling and floor aren’t what they used to be. Related: NFL QB rankings

7. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions – @ Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Sam LaPorta, who enjoyed a historic rookie season in 2023. The Detroit Lions tight end heads into Week 3 with just 58 receiving yards to his name this season and he’s coming off a 13-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While we do have some concerns regarding LaPorta’s target share now that Jameson Williams is rightfully more involved with the offense, we do want to roll the dice on this matchup. The game script, a potential shootout between the Lions and Cardinals, is very favorable. Related: Top 100 NFL players 2024

6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – @ Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After an alarming 14-yard performance in the NFL opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews rebounded a bit in Week 2 with 51 reeivng yards on 4 receptions. It’s not an elite fantasy performance, but it’s pleasant coƒrensidering the weekly volatility at the position. Plus, with the Ravens offensive line this team’s Achilles heel, Lamar Jackson will need to get the football out quickly to escape the Dallas Cowboys pass rush and Andrews is a go-to option for that. Related: NFL power rankings

5. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys – vs. Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones told reporters that tight end Jake Ferguson came “really close” to suiting up against the New Orleans Saints and he will play in Week 3. For now, we’ll take the Dallas Cowboys owner on his word. If Ferguson is out there on Sunday, he’s a must-start against a Baltimore Ravens defense that has allowed the second-most receptions (16) and the second-most receiving yards (180) to tight ends in 2024. If Isaiah Likely (111 yards, 1 TD) and Brock Bowers (98 yards) both tore the Ravens defense apart, we fully expect Dallas to attack this vulnerability in Baltimore’s unit. Related: Week 3 fantasy defense rankings

4. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Putting Kyle Pitts this high in our Week 3 fantasy TE rankings is about the matchup then the talent. If we only look at targets (7 in 2 games, 13th at position), there are concerns. However, the Kansas City Chiefs defense has allowed the most receptions (25) and receiving yards (276) to tight ends this season, per Pro Football Reference. No other team has allowed 20-plus receptions or 190-plus receiving yards to tight ends. Pitts needs to be a go-to target for Kirk Cousins on Sunday Night Football and we expect the matchup will make that happen. Related: Fastest NFL players

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – vs Detroit Lions

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Barring injury Trey McBride will regularly be near the to of our fantasy football TE rankings. While Marvin Harrison Jr. was the star of the show in Week 2, McBride still recorded 5-plus targets for the second consecutive game. The third-year tight end has 15 targets this year, tied for second-most at his position, too. While the Detroit Lions have only allowed 47 receiving yards to tight ends in two games this year, the defense’s focus on Harrison Jr., Kyler Murray and James Conner will open up the middle of the field for McBride. At the very least, we can see 5-plus receptions and 40-plus yards for him. Related: Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – @ Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Consistency wasn’t George Kittle’s thing in 2023 and it’s why we viewed him as one of the most overrated tight ends in fantasy football last year. This is a new season. Kittle enters Week 3 coming off consecutive games with 40-plus receiving yards and at least 4 receptions. More importantly, the absence of Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel means this San Francisco 49ers offense will have to funnel more targets to Kittle. Against an injury-depleted Los Angeles Rams defense that has allowed 12 receptions and 131 receiving yards to tight ends this year, we love Kittle’s fantasy outlook. Related: NFL Week 3 predictions

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders – vs. Carolina Panthers

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images