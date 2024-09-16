NFL Week 3 predictions: Projecting every game, including Texans vs Vikings and Ravens vs Cowboys

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Two weeks of the 2024 NFL season have already flown by and more football is right around the corner. With more games ahead, it’s time for our NFL Week 3 predictions for every game on the NFL schedule this week. Let’s immediately dive in to our game-by-game predictions for NFL Week 3.

New York Jets 20, New England Patriots 13

If the New England Patriots are going to have any shot of winning on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets, it's going to take a 100-yard performance from Rhamondre Stevenson. Fortunately for New England, this Jets defense has surrendered 155 rushing yards per game entering Week 3, the eighth-most in the NFL (Pro Football Reference). However, the Patriots' passing offense is grossly overmatched against New York and Aaron Rodgers should have enough opportunities to exploit New England's secondary for a close victory.

Cleveland Browns 17, New York Giants 6

The New York Giants offensive line enters Week 3 having already allowed 6 sacks this year, with quarterback Daniel Jones completing just 54.3 percent of his passes with a 40.1 ESPN QBR (well below average). On Sunday, New York faces a Cleveland Browns defense that is tied for the third-most sacks (7) this season. Cleveland's defense is going to dominate in this game, almost single-handedly carrying the Browns to the win. If there's a glimmer of hope for New York, it's a Giants pass rush that should be able to consistently pressure Deshaun Watson.

Green Bay Packers 17, Tennessee Titans 14

Will it be a 'revenge game' for Malik Willis against his former team? Not if Matt LaFleur has anything to say about it. The Green Bay Packers pulled off the victory as underdogs in Week 2 because they committed to the run game, racking up over 200 yards in the first half. That will be the game plan against a stout Tennessee Titans pass defense. This should come down to the final drives, unfortunately for Tennessee, Will Levis's penchant for awful mistakes will cost them for the third consecutive week.

Chicago Bears 27, Indianapolis Colts 17

The Indianapolis Colts can survive Anthony Richardson's mistakes if they have a defense that can create extra opportunities for Shane Steichen's offense. Unfortunately for Indianapolis, this defense has already allowed 474 rushing yards – the next closest team has allowed 399 yards – and opponents are averaging a 120.7 QB rating against the Colts' secondary. This will be a get-right game for the Chicago Bears offense, aided by the Bears' defense picking off Richardson twice.

Houston Texans 23, Minnesota Vikings 20

There's no game in NFL Week 3 we're more excited about than the Houston Texans vs Minnesota Vikings. In Week 2, Brian Flores defense caused fits for Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy and this Vikings defense leads the NFL in sacks (11) with the second-most pressures (25). That's going to make things very interesting for a Houston Texans offense with one of the deepest talent pools in the NFL. Houston does have a better offensive line than San Francisco, which could swing things here, but this game truly feels like a toss-up.

New Orleans Saints 28, Philadelphia Eagles 24

If you're still questioning if the New Orleans Saints are legitimate, here's something to consider. Of the four NFL teams since 1922 to score 90-plus points in their first two games, three of them reached the Super Bowl or the AFL title game. New Orleans became that fourth team this past Sunday with a blowout win against the Dallas Cowboys. his is another coin-flip matchup, but the Saints defense, Klint Kubiak's play-calling and the battle being held in New Orleans decide it for us.

Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Los Angeles Chargers 13

We'll immediately predict this is one of the lowest-scoring games in Week 3. The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers run the ball on 60 percent of their offensive snaps through the first two games. So there are going to be a lot of long drives that should help this be a very fast-paced game. Ultimately, we give the edge to the Steelers defense making enough stops to put this one away, with Chris Boswell once again coming up clutch for Pittsburgh.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, Denver Broncos 17

We have legitimate concerns about a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that could be without three outstanding starters – Vita Vea, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Calijah Kancey – on Sunday. Fortunately for Tampa Bay, Sean Payton doesn't trust the quarterback he spent a first-round pick on. Bo Nix is operating the very definition of a dink-and-dunk offense that really doesn't try teams vertically. It's an easy offense to game plan for and consistent defensive stops should give Baker Mayfield and Co. more than enough opportunities to start the season 3-0.

Las Vegas Raiders 17, Carolina Panthers 6

The Las Vegas Raiders defense will win this one single-handedly. There's no better way to describe the Carolina Panthers than a dumpster fire and nothing is going to save the worst team in football. Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins could combine for 3-plus sacks in this one with the Raiders defense generating a takeaway and cruising to victory.

Seattle Seahawks 24, Miami Dolphins 17

This Week 3 matchup loses a lot of intrigue with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) likely out. For as much respect as we have for Mike McDaniel, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald's scheme can put Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson into a sequence of nightmares that will leave him seeing ghosts. McDaniel will still find ways for Hill, Waddle and De'Von Achane to make some big plays and keep this a one-score game, but Geno Smith is playing at a level right now that warrants a 3-0 start and that can be accomplished against a backup QB.

Dallas Cowboys 20, Baltimore Ravens 17

One of two things will determine this game. Either the Dallas Cowboys pass rush wreaks havoc on the Baltimore Ravens offensive line, never allowing Lamar Jackson to get comfortable, or Derrick Henry runs all over the Cowboys' defense. It's likely going to be a close Week 3 battle, in what feels like a must-win game for both the Cowboys and Ravens. For now, our lack of confidence in Baltimore's offensive line is the driving force behind this prediction.

San Francisco 49ers 31, Los Angeles Rams 13

The Los Angeles Rams just aren't healthy right now. In fact, the Rams roster and the definition of 'healthy' are currently on different contents. It's the perfect opportunity for this San Francisco 49ers offense and defense to come alive. San Francisco should feast on a Rams defense allowing 197 rush ypg and an average 121.4 QB rating to opponents (third-worst in NFL). Meanwhile, San Francisco's defense should go to town on a Los Angeles offense that will likely be without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Plus, outside of that NFC Championship Game, Kyle Shanahan has ownage on Sean McVay.

Detroit Lions 34, Arizona Cardinals 31

Get your popcorn ready for the offensive fireworks in Week 3 between the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. While Los Angeles didn't have the healthy bodies nor the offensive line to exploit the Cardinals defense, Detroit absolutely does. What will keep this one interesting is a well-rounded Arizona offense that should be able to exploit this Lions' secondary. We're giving Detroit the edge, but it won't come as a surprise if Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. win this shootout.

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Atlanta Falcons 13

Whether Kirk Cousins is still injured or he lacks any confidence in throwing off his torn Achilles, the end result is the same. The Atlanta Falcons offense is just as predictable as the sun coming up tomorrow morning. A predictable offense with a quarterback who can't move is the last thing you want against Steve Spagnuolo. The Kansas City Chiefs should roll in this one, coming out of Week 3 with a rare Sunday Night Football blowout.

Buffalo Bills 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense is flying under the radar right now and that's entirely because Doug Pederson's offense has anchored this team down to a 0-2 record. While the Buffalo Bills will take the field for the Monday Night Football doubleheader without multiple impact starters – Matt Milano, Taron Johnson and Terrell Bernard – Josh Allen will find a way to score 20-plus points and no one should have any confidence in the Jaguars' offense right now.

Cincinnati Bengals 27, Washington Commanders 20

