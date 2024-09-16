6 insane NFL stats from Week 2, including Packers’ backup QB history and Saints’ historic dominance

Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

NFL Week 2 is drawing to a close and it was one of the most chaotic Sundsys in the National Football League we can remember. It should come as no surprise that on a weekend with so many underdogs pulling off wins against some of the best teams in football, there are some insane NFL stats from Week 2. Let’s dive into some of the insane NFL stats from this weekend’s action, including the Green Bay Packers’ incredible streak and Bills Mafia doing something even more remarkable for a great cause.

2 – Players in NFL history with 250+ passing yards, 50+ rushing yards and 158.3 QB rating in a single game

A perfect game is one of the rarest things in Major League Baseball, with only 24 perfect games recorded in MLB history. What Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams is even rarer than that. In a blowout win over Los Angeles, Murray completed 81 percent of his pass attempts with a 12.7 yards per attempt average, 3 passing touchdowns and a 98.2 ESPN QBR (out of 100). Murray also became just the second player in NFL history – Ken Anderson (Nov. 3, 1974) to record a perfect 158.3 QB rating with 250-plus passing yards and 50-plus rushing yards, per the NFL. Related: NFL QB rankings

91 – Points scored by the New Orleans Saints in their first 2 games

In 2023 under offensive play-caller Pete Carmichael Jr., the New Orleans Saints scored 96 total points through their first games and that was aided by a 34-point effort on Oct. 8, 2023. Under first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak this season, New Orleans has scored 91 points in two games. That’s tied for the fourth-most in NFL history in the first two games of a season. The other 3 teams to accomplish this – 1968 Oakland Raiders (AFL Championship), 1971 Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl champions) and 2009 Saints (Super Bowl champions) – all reached the championship game. Related: NFL Week 3 power rankings

17 – Patrick Mahomes interceptions called back by a penalty

The Cincinnati Bengals defense picked off Patrick Mahomes twice in Week 2, marking just the 13th time in 97 career games played (Pro Football Reference) that Mahomes has been picked off multiple times in a single game. He also had a third interception wiped out by a defensive penalty, marking the 17th time since 2018 that a Mahomes’ interception was nullified by a penalty. That’s the second-most since 2000 (Reddit), though, Mahomes has played a lot fewer games than Aaron Rodgers (18) and Drew Brees (17). As ESPN’s Bill Barnwell highlights, though, Mahomes has the most pass attempts since ’18. Related: Comparing Patrick Mahomes playoff resume to all-time greats

1986 – Last time a Detroit Lions player had 4 sacks in a game entering Sunday

The Detroit Lions didn’t win in Week 2, but edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson put up some of the most impressive NFL stats on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hutchinson finished with 4.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. In doing so, he became the first Lions player to record 4-plus sacks in a game since Keith Ferguson all the way back in 1986 (Tim Tentyman). Related: NFL defense rankings

9 – Green Bay Packers starting quarterbacks since 1992

Green Bay Packers fans were rightfully panicked when Jordan Love suffered an MCL injury in Week 1, sidelining him for multiple games. Life with a backup quarterback can be terrifying for a team and fan base, especially when it happens so frequently. The Packers have started 9 different quarterbacks since 1992, the lowest total in the NFL. For comparison, the Cleveland Browns have played 38 different quarterbacks since 1999. Related: Week 3 fantasy rankings

$18,000+ – Donations to Tua Foundation from Bills Mafia since Thursday Night Footb all

