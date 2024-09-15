New York Jets receive terrible injury news despite win on Sunday

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets got their first win of the season on Sunday, outlasting the Tennessee Titans by the score of 24-17.

Aaron Rodgers completed 18-of-30 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Running back Breece Hall went for 121 total yards. It was a solid performance for the Jets following their blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

But it did not come without some devastating injury news. Starting edge rusher Jermaine Johnson suffered a serious injury in the game. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the former first-round pick is dealing with a torn Achilles.

It’s not necessarily a surprise given the play in question and what we saw unfold on the field in Nashville after Johnson suffered the injury. Emotions were certainly running high.

Solomon Thomas shares an emotional moment with Jermaine Johnson as Johnson is carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/kxpUKAK7Ld — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 15, 2024

Johnson is now lost for the remainder of the season.

A first-round pick of the Jets out of Florida State in the 2022 NFL Draft, Johnson is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he recorded 16 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks. This is a massive loss for the Jets.

One now has to wonder if New York’s brass will give in to holdout edge rusher Haason Reddick. He has not played in either of the first two games as the Pro Bowler seeks a lucrative long-term contract.