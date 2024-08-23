NFL analyst speculates on eventual QB controversy brewing with Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts came out firing during Thursday’s 27-14 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Richardson completed his first 7-of-8 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. The 2023 fourth overall pick saw action in just four games as a rookie before being ruled out with season-ending shoulder surgery, but his first drive showcased the Colts quarterback’s special skill set.

Then, the second drive came, where Richardson threw a pick-6 to Bengals safety Jordan Battle on a pass that was intended for Colts tight end Kylen Granson. After the play, cameras caught Richardson speaking with Granson, indicating that he expected him to run a different route.

Chalk it up to miscommunication. But not everyone felt the same way, leading to some odd speculation from the Amazon Prime NFL broadcasters.

Kirk Herbstreit suggests Joe Flacco could become Indianapolis Colts’ starting QB

Kirk Herbstreit was in the booth as Prime Video’s NFL analyst for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 3 preseason matchup. Once he saw Anthony Richardson struggle after his initial drive, Herbstreit started openly wondering if it’s only a matter of time before Joe Flacco becomes the Colts’ starting quarterback.

“Let me ask you something here if you’re Shane Steichen. Best-case scenario, Anthony Richardson, he lives up to what we all hope he can do. Running, throwing, he’s healthy, this team has a great year, and he’s a superstar, right? What if he struggles? What if he has a good drive, or a good game, and a bad game. A good game, and a bad game, he’s a pick. Everybody’s kinda expecting him to be the guy. You got a guy like Joe Flacco… With the roster they have, I just wonder how you handle that, if it goes down that path if you’re Shane Steichen, cuz you know what you’re going to get in Joe Flacco.” Kirk Herbstreit on Indianapolis Colts QB situation

His broadcast partner, Al Michaels, agreed, suggesting the locker room would be able to feel whether a change is necessary, saying he would read the room and go from there. Yet, Herbstreit’s uncertainty lingered, where he continued to ask whether Richardson’s inconsistency would lead to an eventual QB change in Indianapolis.

Barring injury, it’s hard to imagine the Colts doing anything but letting Richardson play out the full season as the starter, no matter what. They just selected him fourth overall a year ago, and until or unless he proves he’s not capable, it wouldn’t make any sense for Indianapolis to pull the plug, even if their season goes on a downward spiral. But it’s still a fascinating thought exercise.

