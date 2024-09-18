Philadelphia Eagles recently disciplined top player during Week 2 loss

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has assembled what looks to be one of the NFL’s best rosters. Building a roster involves many factors, including taking a chance on talented players who have some question marks along the way.

But sometimes, taking a chance on an athlete who is by no means perfect leads to a locker room that feeds off eachother’s strengths and weaknesses on their way to the promised land. That’s exactly what the Eagles hope to have pieced together.

Yet other times, players with a few question marks remind decision-makers why they were available in the first place. Now, the Eagles are experiencing a bit of that with one of their recent draft picks.

Related: Former Eagles great calls Jordan Davis ‘wasted draft pick’ after disastrous 22-21 loss to Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles punished Jalen Carter for tardiness vs Falcons

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles pounced on the opportunity to select Jalen Carter when he slipped to the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former star Georgia defensive tackle was viewed as one of the best talents in the draft class after winning two national championships with the Bulldogs.

But Carter has been far from perfect since taking his talents to the City of Brotherly Love, starting just two out of his 18 appearances thus far. However, he would have had another start last week against the Falcons, had it not been for his tardiness earlier in the week.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles chose not to start or play Carter during the first series against Atlanta because he was late for a team-related activity earlier in the week. There’s no report on what event Carter missed.

While he didn’t get on the field for the Eagles’ first defensive series, Carter still played 46 out of 61 snaps, which was the highest total among Philadelphia’s defensive tackles. But he finished with just one assisted tackle on the night.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner