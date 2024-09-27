Las Vegas Raiders will be without top stars Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby against Browns

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders were dealt a big blow heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Antonio Pierce revealed Friday that wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Maxx Crosby will miss the game due to injuries.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams (hamstring) and DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) and TE Michael Mayer will all be OUT, says coach Antonio Pierce: — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 27, 2024

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez reports Adams suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday’s practice, while Crosby has been dealing with a left high ankle sprain since Week 2’s win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Crosby wouldn’t say how much time he could miss.

“I’m not worried about that right now,” said Crosby, via ESPN.com. “I’m just worried about today. Every single day I’m in here — first in, last out — doing everything I can to get healthy. So that’s all I’m worried about right now.

“That’s the hardest part. I mean, I play one way, and when you’re not able to do certain things, it’s tough. But I did everything I can to try to produce and I feel like I did some things, some good things, but it’s tough. I have a damn Timberland-boot-size wrapping on my leg, and it’s tough, but at the end of the day, I don’t complain. Like I said, I’m focused on getting healthy, just taking it one day at a time.”

Pierce told reporters that others will need to step up in their absence, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

“But collectively, nobody needs to be Davante Adams,” Pierce said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t need another Davante. There’s only one, right? I just need the best version of Jakobi Meyers.

“We’ll see what happens come Sunday, but we really feel [positive] giving these guys the last 12 hours and now today, tomorrow to get ready for the game.”

Adams has 209 receiving yards and one touchdown during the Raiders’ 1-2 start. Crosby has three sacks and five tackles for loss. It’s the first game Crosby will miss in his six-year career.

Las Vegas Raiders will miss more starters

List of Raiders out for Sunday’s game vs. the Browns:



🏈WR Davante Adams (hamstring)

🏈DE Maxx Crosby (ankle)

🏈OT Thayer Munford (knee/ankle)

🏈LB Divine Deablo (oblique)

🏈TE Michael Mayer (personal)

🏈CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2024

Adams and Crosby aren’t the only starters the Raiders will be without. Linebacker Divine Deablo, right tackle Thayer Munford Jr., and tight end Michael Mayer will also not suit up against the Browns.

Cornerback Decamerion Richardson will also miss Sunday’s game.

The Raiders are 2.5-point home underdogs against the 0-3 Browns.

