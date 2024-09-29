NFL insider speculates on Davante Adams trade from Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Have we already seen the end of Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders? The 31-year-old suffered a hamstring injury earlier this week, ruling him out against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is labeling the Raiders’ star receiver as “week to week.”

The Raiders enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record, placing them in a tie for third place in the AFC West. However, if things take a turn for the worse over the next few weeks, revisiting the idea of trading Adams could come to the forefront for the Raiders’ front office.

Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 4

Could Davante Adams’ extended absence from Las Vegas Raiders end with a trade?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Including today, the Las Vegas Raiders’ next four opponents are the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders could very well lose two or three of those games, if not more.

What happens if the Raiders’ current 1-2 record falls to 1-3, 1-4, 1-5, or even 1-6? Would the three-time All-Pro really be itching to come back for a team that wouldn’t have a chance at making the playoffs?

The NFL trade deadline doesn’t arrive until after Week 9, so both Adams and the Raiders have plenty of time to get things figured out. Yet, some, like Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, believe Adams may not even want to come back before the trade deadline, choosing not to rush his injury recovery while seeing where his team stands.

“Unless they can turn it around without him, why come back before the trade deadline? And given that this will be his last year with the Raiders under his current deal, why shouldn’t the Raiders send him to a contender (like the Jets) on or before November 5?” PFT’s Mike Florio on Davante Adams

Adams is in his 11th season. He wasn’t part of the Green Bay Packers’ most-recent Super Bowl win, so he’s still itching to get his first taste at a championship ring, and it may not happen in Vegas.

Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings