Kansas City Chiefs linked to bold blockbuster trade for Pro Bowl-level wide receiver from the AFC

A notable NFL insider has confirmed the Kansas City Chiefs are in the market for a wide receiver. And they believe they could target one of the budding star pass catches in the AFC.

Following a slate of games in Week 4, the Chiefs are one of just two teams left in the NFL with unbeaten records. While they haven't blown the doors off the competition, the roster continues to show they know what it takes to win games week in and week out.

Kansas City has a top-10 unit in our latest NFL defense rankings and likewise when it comes to the offensive side of the game. However, the issue that hurt them throughout the 2023 season may rear its head again in the weeks ahead. And that is a lack of go-to options besides Travis Kelce in the passing game.

Talented young receiver Rashee Rice was having a breakout season in his second year with the team. But his 2024 campaign could be over after he suffered a knee injury in the team’s win over the Chargers on Sunday. There are concerns he could have a torn ACL. Which would bring KC back to square one to find a legitimate No. 1 receiver.

Over the past two seasons, the organization has made trades for receivers. In 2022, they brought in former Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney. And then brought back Mecole Hardman before the deadline last season. In The Athletic’s Tuesday morning newsletter, NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that the Kansas City Chiefs “are having internal discussions about a potential move before the November 5 trade deadline.”

Interestingly enough, she listed five players she is “keeping an eye on” as potential trade targets for the team. Steelers veteran George Pickens, Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk, and five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins were among the suggestions.

All of them have been mentioned in trade rumors for weeks. She also suggested Browns star Amari Cooper could also be a target. He was nearly traded for Brandon Aiyuk before the season.

Tee Higgins linked to Kansas City Chiefs as potential trade deadline target

However, one very interesting name Russini threw out there was talented Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Top receiver Ja’Marr Chase held in during camp this year over dissatisfaction with his current contract. Higgins is signed for another season. After the Bengals picked up his club option and is set to make over $21 million next season. But the team may choose to move him and use that money towards a new deal for Chase.

When healthy, the second-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft can play at a Pro Bowl level. He already has a pair of 1,000-plus yard years under his belt in just over four seasons with the team.

