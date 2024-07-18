Chiefs game today: Kansas City Chiefs schedule for 2024 season, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Kansas City Chiefs game today? With the 2024 NFL season nearly here, many KC fans are wondering when the Chiefs will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Chiefs schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Chiefs game today?

When is the next Kansas City Chiefs game? Saturday, August 10 Who are they playing? Jacksonville Jaguars Where are the Chiefs playing? Everbank Stadium What time does the Chiefs game start? 7:00 PM ET What channel is the Chiefs game on? NBC 41/NFL Network Where can we stream the Chiefs game? NFL+

Where are the Chiefs playing?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ next game will take place in Jacksonville against the Jaguars at Everbank Stadium.

What channel is the Chiefs game on tonight?

The Chiefs’ next game will be broadcast on NBC 41, as well as on NFL Network. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How many wins do the Chiefs have?

The 2024 Chiefs schedule for the regular season has yet to begin. However, in 2023 the team went 11-6 en route to a second straight Super Bowl title.

Where are the Chiefs in the Standings?

The 2024 Kansas City Chiefs schedule for the regular season has yet to begin, but last season the team finished first in the AFC West standings.

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Here you can find the latest Kansas City Chiefs depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Offense

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz, Chris Oladokun, Ian Book

Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz, Chris Oladokun, Ian Book Running Back: Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire Deneric Prince, Keaontay Ingram

Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire Deneric Prince, Keaontay Ingram Wide Receiver: Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross, Cornell Powell, Montrell Washington, Nikko Remigio

Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross, Cornell Powell, Montrell Washington, Nikko Remigio Tight End: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Irv Smith Jr.

Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Irv Smith Jr. Left Tackle: Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia, Chukwuebuka Godrick, Griffin McDowell

Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia, Chukwuebuka Godrick, Griffin McDowell Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Nick Torres

Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Nick Torres Center: Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad

Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad Right Guard: Trey Smith, C.J. Hanson, McKade Mettauer

Trey Smith, C.J. Hanson, McKade Mettauer Right Tackle: Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Ethan Driskell

Defense

Left End: George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Malik Herring, BJ Thompson

George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Malik Herring, BJ Thompson Left Tackle: Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Fabien Lovett Sr.

Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Fabien Lovett Sr. Right Tackle: Chris Jones, Mike Pennel Jr., Matt Dickerson

Chris Jones, Mike Pennel Jr., Matt Dickerson Right End: Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring

Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring Weakside Linebacker: Drue Tranquill, Cam Jones, Swayze Bozeman

Drue Tranquill, Cam Jones, Swayze Bozeman Middle Linebacker: Nick Bolton, Curtis Jacobs

Nick Bolton, Curtis Jacobs Strongside Linebacker: Leo Chenal, Luquay Washington

Leo Chenal, Luquay Washington Left Corner: Joshua Williams, Ekow Boye-Doe, Miles Battle, Christian Roland-Wallace

Joshua Williams, Ekow Boye-Doe, Miles Battle, Christian Roland-Wallace Strong Safety: Justin Reid, Chamarri Conner, Deon Bush

Justin Reid, Chamarri Conner, Deon Bush Free Safety: Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks, Trey Dean

Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks, Trey Dean Right Corner: Jaylen Watson, Kelvin Joseph, Kamal Hadden, Nazeeh Johnson

Jaylen Watson, Kelvin Joseph, Kamal Hadden, Nazeeh Johnson Nickleback: Trent McDuffie

Kansas City Chiefs stats

With the 2024 Raiders regular season set to begin soon, take a look at some of the leaders in major statistical categories.

Passing Yards: Patrick Mahomes (4,183)

Patrick Mahomes (4,183) Passing Touchdowns: Patrick Mahomes (27)

Patrick Mahomes (27) Interceptions: Patrick Mahomes (7)

Patrick Mahomes (7) Rushes: Isaiah Pacheco (205)

Isaiah Pacheco (205) Rushing Yards: Isaiah Pacheco (935)

Isaiah Pacheco (935) Rushing Touchdowns: Isaiah Pacheco (7)

Isaiah Pacheco (7) Receptions: Travis Kelce (93)

Travis Kelce (93) Receiving Yards: Travis Kelce (984)

Travis Kelce (984) Receiving Touchdowns: Rashee Rice (7)

Rashee Rice (7) Tackles: Justin Reid (95)

Justin Reid (95) Sacks: Chris Jones & George Karlaftis (10.5)

Chris Jones & George Karlaftis (10.5) Interceptions: L’Jarius Sneed (2)

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Kansas City Chiefs injury report.

Joe Thuney (Out)

Derrick Nnadi (Out)

Charles Omenihu (Out)

Jaylen Watson (Out)

BJ Thompson (Out)

Where do the Kansas City Chiefs play?

The Chiefs currently play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which is located in Kansas City, Missouri.

What time do gates open for the Chiefs game today?

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Kansas City Chiefs games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Below you can find the full slate of Kansas City Chiefs preseason games in 2024.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 10 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 7:00 PM NBC 41/NFL Network August 17 Detroit Lions 4:00 PM NBC 41/NFL Network August 22 Chicago Bears 8:20 PM NBC 41/NFL Network

2024 Kansas City Chiefs schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Kansas City Chiefs schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 September 5 Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM NBC 2 September 15 Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM CBS 3 September 22 @ Atlanta Falcons 8:20 PM NBC 4 September 29 @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS 5 October 7 New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM ESPN 6 BYE 7 October 20 @ San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM FOX 8 October 27 @Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS 9 November 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN 10 November 10 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM CBS 11 November 17 @ Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM CBS 12 November 24 @ Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM CBS 13 November 29 Las Vegas Raiders 3:00 PM Amazon Prime 14 December 8 Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC 15 December 15 @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 16 December 21 Houston Texans 1:00 PM NBC 17 December 25 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM Amazon Prime 18 January 5 @ Denver Broncos TBD TBD

Kansas City Chiefs record by year