New Kansas City Chiefs rumor gives fresh insight on whether 2025 could be Travis Kelce’s final year in NFL

A new report adds fresh information on whether Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce plans to continue playing after his contract expires next year.

The Chiefs will open the 2024 NFL season and their campaign for a three-peat on Thursday night. There is a great deal of excitement around the team as the majority of the roster that took home Super Bowl victories the last two years will be back for their new season.

This season, KC will look to win three straight NFL titles for the first time since the legendary 1960s Green Bay Packers achieved the feat 56 years ago. Without a doubt, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid have played a massive role in their current dynasty. However, the Chiefs probably would not have won three Super Bowls in five years without Travis Kelce.

Kelce is the greatest receiver in Kansas City Chiefs history and will go down as, arguably, the greatest tight end to have ever played the game. However, he will turn 35 next month, and with a burgeoning podcast and acting career, there are questions about how much longer he will stick around such a violent game.

Travis Kelce stats (2024): 93 catches, 984 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 10.6 yards per catch

Kansas City Chiefs legend Travis Kelce says he has ‘at least two years’ left in career

Well, some clarity was brought to that narrative Thursday in a new report from The Athletic NFL insiders Dianna Russini and Nate Taylor.

“The four-time first-team All-Pro selection and nine-time Pro Bowler told Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach before signing a contract extension in April that he thinks he has at least two more good years left in his career, according to a team source,” the outlet reported.

Travis Kelce contract: Two years, $34.2 million

Kelce signed a two-year, $34.2 million extension earlier this year that ends next season. He and his brother Jason Kelce signed a massive $100 million distribution deal with Amazon last month for their podcast “New Height.”

