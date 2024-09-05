NFL insider reveals if Taylor Swift will be at Kansas City Chiefs’ opener tonight

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NFL officially returns tonight. It’s a classic matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. However, the question many are dying to know (not really) is whether Taylor Swift will be in attendance, cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

She went to several Chiefs games last season. According to Chase Daniel, the Chiefs are 10-3 when Swift is in attendance. Good luck charm? Maybe. But the question remains: will Swift be at tonight’s Chiefs game?

Yes, Taylor Swift will attend Ravens vs Chiefs game tonight

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Taylor Swift will attend the Chiefs game tonight at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Tonight’s game, available on NBC and Peacock, begins at 7:20 PM CDT/8:20 PM ET.

Travis Kelce spent his latest Super Bowl celebration summer attending Swift concerts in London, Dublin, and many other areas of the world. So it’s only fitting that the music icon would attend the Chiefs’ season opener, too. Plus, she probably wants to see if any of the plays she’s drawn up come to life during the game.

