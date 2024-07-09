3 bold predictions for Malik Nabers’ rookie season with New York Giants

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a long time since the New York Giants have had a number one receiver that defenses had to gameplan for. But the team is hopeful that will all change this season with the addition of Malik Nabers.

The Giants took Nabers with the sixth overall pick which is the highest pick they ever used to draft a receiver in the franchise’s history. Not only will he be Daniel Jones number one target, but with the departure of Saquon Barkley, he’ll also be the team’s best and most dynamic playmaker.

New York has other talented receivers on the roster, such as Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt, but Nabers will be the focal point of the offense and should have a memorable rookie season.

Here are three bold predictions for Malik Nabers’ rookie season.

Malik Nabers will break Odell Beckham Jr’s rookie record

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

There have been obvious comparisons between Nabers and Odell Beckham Jr since they were both standout receivers at LSU and were drafted in the first round by New York 10 years apart. They were also viewed as saviors to a team that was in desperate need of a playmaker on the outside.

Beckham had a tremendous rookie season in 2014, catching 91 passes and setting franchise rookie records for receiving yards (1,305) and receiving touchdowns (12).

Nabers is just as explosive as OBJ, as he has illustrated by averaging 17.6 yards per reception in his final year at LSU. Not only will the soon-to-be 21-year-old rookie receiver become the first Giants since OBJ in 2018 to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season, but he’ll break his franchise rookie receiving yardage mark of 1,305.

Nabers earns a Pro Bowl nod

Over the last 10 seasons, several former LSU wideouts have found immediate success in the NFL and have been voted to the Pro Bowl as rookies. OBJ accomplished this feat in 2014, Justin Jefferson did this in 2020, and Ja’Marr Chase achieved this a year later in 2021.

Nabers is believed to be the next great LSU wideout and is poised to make an immediate impact from day one. With head coach Brian Daboll to take over play-calling duties this season, he’ll be sure to get the ball into his best playmakers’ hands early and often. As a result, he’ll have double-digit touchdowns to go with his rookie franchise record receiving yards and be voted to the Pro Bowl in his first year.

Nabers has 200-yard game and wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week

One of the reasons why some felt Nabers was the best receiver in this draft class, is because he’s a precise route runner that can play out wide and in the slot. His big-play ability and acceleration in the open field make him a threat to score on any down.

You can expect to see him line all across the field as Daboll will look to exploit the opposing defense’s weakness in the secondary. Teams will surely try to gameplan to stop Nabers, but in at least one game this season, he’ll shine as one of the emerging stars of the league with over 200 yards. As a result, he’ll be voted NFC Offensive Player of the Week at least once this season.