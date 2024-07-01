4 New York Giants who could be voted to their first Pro Bowl this season

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants hope their 100th season in the NFL is a successful one as they look to rebound from last year’s disappointing 6-11 result. The team is hopeful that their young players will blossom and reach their full potential and that their veterans can consistently play at a high level and remain healthy.

If this happens, not only will this bode well for the team’s chances this season, but some players may also be rewarded with individual honors. Although being voted to the Pro Bowl isn’t as prestigious an award as it once was, players always appreciate being acknowledged for their play.

Here’s a look at four Giants who could earn their first Pro Bowl honors this season.

Andrew Thomas

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Just to show you how skewed the voting process can be for awards, Andre Thomas was voted Second-Team All-Pro in 2022, but not voted to the Pro Bowl.

He is, without question, one of the best offensive tackles in the league and one of the leaders on the Giants. One of the reasons the team struggled last year was that Thomas injured his hamstring on the first offensive series of the season when he tried to chase down Noah Igbinoghene after a blocked field goal attempt. Thomas would miss the next seven games, and the offense struggled mightily without him.

If Thomas can remain healthy this season, he should have no problem getting back to his 2022 All-Pro form, and this time he’ll also be voted to the Pro Bowl.

Deonte Banks

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

One of the few bright spots with the team last season was rookie cornerback Deonte Banks. Some rookie corners struggle due to the speed and physicality of the NFL game. But Banks played with the poise of a veteran and made steady improvements each week.

He finished the season with 51 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions. In addition, he provided tight coverage all season long.

Now that he’s in his second season the 23-year-old should make a huge stride in 2024 and be acknowledged for being one of the best corners in the conference and earn his first Pro Bowl honor.

Malik Nabers

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are high expectations surrounding the sixth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Not only is Nabers supposed to immediately assume the role as Daniel Jones’s number one target, but some feel he will have over 1,000 receiving yards this season.

It can be hard to assess how a rookie will perform until we see them play in a game, but based on how Nabers looked in OTAs, you can see why some felt he was the best receiver in the draft. The last time New York drafted an LSU receiver in the first round, they went on to have over 1,000 receiving yards and were named to the Pro Bowl. Do not be surprised if the soon-to-be 21-year-old receiver accomplishes these feats as well.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thibodeaux’s sack total skyrocketed from four and a half as a rookie in 2022, to 11 ½ last season. The 23-year-old edge rusher knows the storied history of great pass rushers in the franchise’s history, and he knows he has to be more consistent in his play if he’s going to become the next Giants great.

With the addition of Brian Burns playing on the opposite side of him, opposing offenses won’t be able to just focus their blocking scheme on Thibodeaux. As a result, he’ll see fewer double teams than he saw in his first two seasons. Expect his sack total to rise again this year as he makes his first Pro Bowl team.