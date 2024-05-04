5 bold predictions for the New York Giants 2024 Draft class

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

It takes at least three years to properly assess an NFL Draft class. However, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has received high praise for the six players he selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He acquired arguably the two best players at their position in wide receiver Malik Nabers and safety Tyler Nubin. Then he used his third and fourth-round picks on Andru Phillips and Theo Johnson, who, depending on how the summer unfolds, could be starters.

The team’s final two draft picks, Tyrone Tracy Jr and Darius Muasau, are poised to make their biggest contributions on special teams. This draft class has a high ceiling, but you never know what the immediate future holds. Here’s a look at our five bold predictions for the Giants’ 2024 Draft class.

Malik Nabers: 1,000+ receiving yards, at least 8 TD

For the first time since New York had another star LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr, the Giants finally have a true No. 1 wideout in first-round pick Malik Nabers. The electric playmaker immediately becomes the focal point of the passing offense that ranked 31st last season.

Everyone knows how putrid the Giants’ passing game has been over the past several seasons. They haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since OBJ in 2018 and haven’t had a pass catcher score eight touchdowns since 2019.

Expect the explosive Nabers to put an end to this dubious streak. We think Nabers can have over 1,000 receiving yards and at least eight touchdowns while being a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Tyler Nubin earns Pro Bowl nod

New York has had success drafting safeties in the second round over the last decade, such as taking Landon Collins in 2015 and Xavier McKinney in 2020. The Giants feel that Tyler Nubin will immediately become one of their best players on defense, just as Collins and McKinney did.

Due to his ball-hawking ability, some graded Nubin as the best safety in this draft class. Not only does he have a knack for coming up with interceptions, but he’s also solid against the run. New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will put Nubin in a position to make plays all across the field, and as a result of this, Nubin will be selected to the Pro Bowl.

Andru Phillips will have five interceptions

One of the reasons Schoen selected Andru Phillips with the 70th overall pick, was his ability to play in the slot as well as on the outside. However, despite his versatility, good footwork, and aggressive style, Phillips did not record a single interception during his four seasons at Kentucky.

We won’t know until training camp if the 22-year-old rookie corner will play on the outside or the slot, but he’s expected to make a huge contribution this season. With how well Deonte Banks performed last season as a rookie, opposing quarterbacks may avoid throwing his way, which means Phillips will get plenty of chances to make a play on the ball. Phillips will make the most of this opportunity and surprise everyone by having five interceptions.

Theo Johnson will be named to the All-Rookie Team

Although he was taken in the fourth round (107th overall) Theo Johnson was one of the best tight ends in this year’s draft class. Despite playing in a run-heavy offense he was still productive, catching 54 passes for 669 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final two years at Penn State.

Last year, Darren Waller was supposed to be one of the big offseason acquisitions for New York. But the veteran tight end was hampered by a hamstring injury throughout the season and played in just 12 games and caught 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown.

With Waller still pondering retirement, the selection of Johnson shows the team is ready to move on from the 31-year-old Waller and put their rookie tight end. Expect the athletic Johnson to surpass all of Waller’s statistics from last season, and be named to the All-Rookie Team.

All six New York Giants rookie draft picks will make the final roster

It’s never a guarantee that late-round picks will wind up making the final roster. But this season, all of the Giants’ draft picks will make the final roster and play pivotal roles in the team, improving their 6-11 record from a season ago.

Some may have felt Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll’s seat may have been hot after what transpired last season. But the 44-year-old GM will show that the team is on the right track thanks to his latest draft class performance.

