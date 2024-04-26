Reactions to the New York Giants Day 2 NFL Draft selections: Any regrets?

Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was back to work on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft as he looks to get his team on track after finishing 6-11 last year.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens when the players take the field in September, but so far Schoen deserves an A for the players he was able to acquire in the first two days of the draft. All three picks will play a pivotal role this upcoming season

Here’s a look at the players he selected on Day 2 and their promising NFL future.

2nd Round 47th overall pick: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Just as he did the night before when he took Malik Nabers, general manager Joe Schoen drafted arguably the best player at his position in Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin. In his five years at Minnesota, he registered 143 tackles and 13 interceptions. His career-high five interceptions last season were a big reason why he earned Second-Team All-American honors by the Associated Press.

His ball-hawking ability will be a welcome sight to a Giants defense that had 18 interceptions last season. With the departure of Xavier McKinney, Nubin is poised to be the starter on the first day of training camp. PFF gave the instinctive 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety a 90.1 coverage rating, and he also held opposing quarterbacks to a passing rating of just 39.6 in 2023.

Nubin has all the tools to be an elite safety in the NFL, as he is instinctive and physical. Getting a first-round talent in round two could prove to be one of the best value picks of this draft class. Look for new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to utilize his latest weapon in a variety of ways this season.

3rd Round 70th overall pick: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

With his third-round selection, Schoen addresses another position of need by taking Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips. After appearing in only four games in his first two seasons at Kentucky, the six-foot 187-pound corner appeared in 25 games over his last two seasons, had 52 tackles, and was credited with eight pass deflections. He didn’t have an interception in college which is glaring, but he is a physical corner who can play on the outside or at nickel. He has quick feet and opens his hips which helps his coverage skills.

He showed his athleticism at the NFL combine, where he had a vertical jump of 42 inches and ran a decent 4.48 time in the 40-yard dash. With the team thin at the cornerback position, he’ll be in the mix to compete for a starting role on the opposite side of Deonte Banks. However, his biggest contributions in 2024 could be on special teams, under the tutelage of new special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial.

Some may have preferred the team take South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler instead, but the selection of Phillips may turn out to be a pick that fans grow to love.

Day 3 of the Draft will start tomorrow at noon ET, where New York currently has three picks (107th, 166th, and 183rd overall). With several talented prospects on the board, don’t be surprised if Schoen looks to trade up to take a player that can have an immediate impact.