Insider reveals New York Giants’ trade offer for No. 3 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Giants may have gotten one of the best receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft in Malik Nabers, but they reportedly tried swinging for the fences for another top prospect.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Giants GM Joe Schoen tried trading with the New England Patriots for the No. 3 overall pick. According to Breer, the Giants had North Carolina’s Drake Maye in their sights, who ended up being selected by the Patriots.

Yet, seeing just how much the Giants were willing to give up for the third pick is a bit of a surprise.

“The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants did make offers to the New England Patriots for the No. 3 pick to take Drake Maye. Earlier this week, Minnesota offered the Nos. 11 and 23 picks, and its 2025 first-rounder, with pick swaps favoring the Vikings as part of the proposal; and that offer ticked up with New England on the clock. The Giants, meanwhile, did wind up putting their 2025 first-round pick in their offer to move from No. 6 to No. 3.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on New York Giants’ trade offer for No. 3 pick in NFL Draft

Ultimately, the Patriots weren’t moved by either the Vikings’ or Giants’ offers. The Vikings still got a QB anyway in J.J. McCarthy, but the Giants can’t be too upset with landing who many felt was one of, if not the best receiver prospect in the draft class.

While the Giants weren’t able to move up to No. 3, it’s clear this front office is confident in Brian Daboll’s ability to finish with a much better record than last season. Otherwise, they likely wouldn’t have been so quick to offer their top pick in next season’s draft too. Getting Nabers will help achieve that goal, and the Giants didn’t even have to mortgage the future to do so.

