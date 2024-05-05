Tom Thibodeau bites back at Jimmy Butler’s wild claims

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After spending six seasons together spanning their tenures with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, it’s safe to say Tom Thibodeau and Jimmy Butler know each other well.

They’re now in different places, Thibodeau’s New York Knicks are still battling for a chance to reach the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, Butler’s Heat have already been eliminated from the competition.

Yet, this extra free time for Butler has already sprung the Heat All-Star back into the limelight.

Shortly after being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, Butler was seen on camera trash-talking the Eastern Conference contenders who were still competing for a championship. Naturally, this included Coach Thibs’ Knicks. In doing so, Butler mentioned he “loved” Thibs but that he’d “beat him to a pulp” if he got to play against his team.

Jimmy Butler:



“If I was playing, Boston would be at home, New York damn sure would be at home. Josh Hart? C’mon man.” 👀

pic.twitter.com/8Po2qOZq71 — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) May 4, 2024

To no surprise, when Thibodeau was asked if he had a response for his former player, the Knicks head coach played coy while also acknowledging Butler’s comments by saying he too, would beat him to a pulp.

Tom Thibodeau on Jimmy Butler:



“Who.”



Jimmy Butler.



Smiles.



“I don’t know him. But I’ll beat him to a pulp.” — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) May 5, 2024

While we didn’t get to see the Heat match up with the Knicks in this year’s NBA Playoffs, it’s possible the two Eastern Conference foes square off in the future.

