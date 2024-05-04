7 ideal Jimmy Butler trade landing spots this summer, including Knicks, Lakers, and 76ers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Having backed into the postseason for two years in a row as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat are in a bit of a weird spot. Jimmy Butler’s absence didn’t help in the Heat’s first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics, but can we really be sure Miami can spring to title contender status next season when Jimmy Buckets will be 35?

His time is running out, but don’t take it from me.

Take it from NBA insiders David Aldridge and John Hollinger, both of whom indicate that Butler’s time in Miami may come to an end this summer.

If the Heat did entertain trading their six-time All-Star, where would Butler fit in? The answer is, nearly every team in the NBA, but since he’s still chasing his first ring, there’s no doubt he’d prefer to land with another playoff contender.

Here are our top seven Jimmy Butler trade landing spots this summer.

Jimmy Butler trade destinations have to include Knicks and 76ers

As mentioned, there’s a large number of teams who would love to add the two-way star to their roster, but as we’ve seen in the past, Butler is pretty particular about the franchises he’s willing to suit up for. Here are a few teams who make sense for the Miami Heat star.

Los Angeles Clippers

If the Clippers lose Paul George to free agency, they’ll naturally want to replenish their roster with another star player who can score and defend at a high level, and there may not be a better player available than Butler.

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama isn’t going anywhere any time soon, which means the San Antonio Spurs are only going to keep rapidly improving. They might even aggressively target a proven All-Star to jumpstart the process. While Butler doesn’t fit the long-term timeline, Gregg Popovich knows he’d be getting a player who’s all in on reaching the playoffs, and he won’t settle once he gets there.

New Orleans Pelicans

Already boasting one of the best young corps in the NBA, we haven’t even seen the Pelicans at full strength yet due to Zion Williamson’s durability issues. Yet, the Pelicans have a lot of assets and they could be willing to cash some in for a culture-changer like Butler.

Los Angeles Lakers

Always desperate to reach the next stage, the Lakers will have a series of tough decisions to make this offseason. LeBron James has a player option, and there’s no guarantee he returns to LA. Anthony Davis will be returning, and pairing him with Butler would ensure the Lakers maintain a high-level two-way tandem for 2024.

Sacramento Kings

With De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings have catapulted into one of the most exciting teams in the NBA, but they can’t get a stop to save their lives. Butler would instantly transform this group into a fearful unit on both sides of the court.

New York Knicks

We can’t put together a list of Jimmy Butler trade destinations without including his old pal in the Tom Thibodeau-led New York Knicks. A very strong case could be made that the Knicks are far better off without the oft-injured aging All-Star, but he also brings the type of next-level intensity that every team can’t get enough of. The biggest question is, who would the Knicks be willing to part with to make room for the Coach’s pet? The answer might be none.

Philadelphia 76ers