Next Knicks vs 76ers battle could involve fighting over a 9x All-Star

After sending the Philadelphia 76ers packing in their first-round Eastern Conference NBA Playoffs matchup, it’s clear the New York Knicks won Round 1 of their bout with the Sixers. But what about Round 2?

We don’t know when that battle will take place, but it could happen as soon as this summer when NBA free agency tips off.

One of the top free agents who could become available is Los Angeles Clippers nine-time All-Star Paul George, who has a $48.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season. Being that he’s still playing at a high level, averaging over 20 points per game while drilling over 40% of his 3-point attempts, George could likely demand even more on the open market. This could mean he’s planning to opt out, where PG-13 could get an even larger contract paying much more in the long run.

Not to mention, George would once again get the chance to pick where he wants to play. Might those destinations even include Philadelphia or New York?

Knicks and 76ers fighting over Paul George?

According to Knicks insider Alan Hahn, we could see the 76ers and Knicks battling over the rights to sign Paul George later this summer, if he becomes a free agent.

Hahn was insinuating that the Knicks and 76ers could soon find themselves fighting over PG-13 in free agency. But chances are, the two Eastern Conference playoff contenders won’t be the only teams chasing after the six-time All-NBA swingman.

