2024 NFL Draft: 10 best players available heading into Day 2, including Cooper DeJean

After seeing a record-tying six quarterbacks selected on the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft, a lot of talented prospects remain heading into Day 2. Some positions, like running back and linebacker, haven’t even been drafted yet, but that will change in Round 2 and Round 3 today.

Who are the best players available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft? Find out before Round 2 kicks off at 7 PM ET.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

Considered the top running back in the 2024 NFL Draft class, Jonathan Brooks likely never had a chance to be a first-round pick, but tearing his ACL late in the season likely hasn't helped his stock. A patient runner with burst, who can contribute on all three downs, Brooks should be healthy by Week 1.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

It turns out, Ladd McConkey didn't quite have the chops to be one of seven receivers selected in the first round, but he's one of the top wideouts available on Day 2. While he may not be suited for an outside receiver role, he seems like a ca n't-miss prospect in the slot. At 6-feet tall, McConkey doesn't have the best size, but his 4.39 speed will play at the next level.

Zach Frazier, iOL, West Virginia

Zach Frazier plays an underrated position well, making him one of the top targets remaining in the second round of the NFL Draft. While he has average size, he wins with power, showing he won't be bullied by bigger defenders at the next level. An athlete who can get to the next level with ease, Frazier is a Day 1 starter available on Day 2.

Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

The best pure safety prospect in the NFL Draft class, Tyler Nubin has the ball skills that can make him a star at the next level. Teams don't value the safety position like they used to, but any team that gets Nubin in the second round will be getting a starting-caliber player who can make an immediate impact.

Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

Aside from edge rushers, there wasn't a single linebacker taken on Day 1, but this wasn't a surprise. Payton Wilson has the type of tools scouts dream about, as a 6-foot-4 linebacker with excellent athleticism (4.43 40-yard dash). If he can stay healthy, one team will be lucky to land a linebacker with sideline-to-sideline coverage ability.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, iOL, Oregon

Hyped as a potential first-round pick, it's a bit surprising Jackson Powers-Johnson is still available today. He played both guard spots plus center in college, and could likely compete at any of the three positions in the NFL right away as a rookie too. With exceptional quickness, power, and balance, JPJ feels like a can't miss prospect for any team in need of interior protection.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama

One of the most recognizable names on this list, Kool-Aid McKinstry is a great athlete who comes from a long factory of talented defenders at Alabama. A bright player who reads receivers well, McKinstry would fit well in a plethora of schemes.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Considered the best receiver available in the NFL Draft, Adonai Mitchell has the size (6-foot-2), speed (4.34 40 time), and ball skills to be a No. 1 wideout. Mitchell can not only beat defenders deep, he also does a good job catching 50-50 balls, making him a great red zone threat too.

Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

If he didn't suffer a Jones fracture in his foot, Jer'Zhan Newton might have been a first-round pick. His loss will be another lucky team's gain. Considered the second-best interior defender in the draft class, Newton is a powerful pass rusher who also held up well against the run in college. He's a three-down defender in the pros too.

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

