Troubled Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice now under investigation for nightclub assault

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons recently. He’s currently facing eight charges after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Dallas late in March.

Rice, 24, ultimately turned himself into authorities and was released on $40,000 bond.

Fast forward over a month later, and Rice finds himself in trouble with law enforcement in Dallas once again.

Per WFAA, Rice is now under investigation for allegedly hitting a photographer inside a nightclub Monday night.

“Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is under investigation for allegedly hitting a photographer at a club in Dallas Monday night, police sources say. Dallas police sources say officers are interviewing witnesses about the incident that allegedly happened Monday at 609 N. Harwood Street, which is the address of Lit Kitchen.” Report on latest Rashee Rice incident

There is no other information relating to the alleged incident. It was earlier this spring that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid indicated Rice would take part in off-season activities.

Though, the former second-round pick from SMU is facing a lengthy NFL-mandated suspension from the incident in late March that injured multiple people.

He’s also facing a lengthy prison sentence in Texas should he be convicted on the eight charges stemming from the late-March incident, including aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily injury.

Rice was a standout as a rookie for the Chiefs last season, recording 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.