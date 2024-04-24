10 players who could be traded during the 2024 NFL Draft, including Brandon Aiyuk

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft will officially introduce more than 250 new players into the National Football League. However, the league is constantly changing with the NFL Draft also seeing plenty of veterans shipped off to new teams. Before it all begins, we’re examining 10 players who could be traded throughout the 2024 NFL Draft with some insight as to why.

Here are the 10 NFL players likeliest to be traded during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Courtland Sutton, wide receiver, Denver Broncos

Yannick Peterhans-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have been quietly shopping Courtland Sutton for over a year now. Even after dealing Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns, Sutton's name is still popping up in NFL trade rumors. He's clearly more of a high-end No. 2 receiver than a go-to threat, but the 28-year-old wideout carries a reasonable $17.395 million cap hit in 2024 and can be cut next offseason with $14 million in cap savings. With Denver in need of more draft picks, Sutton could be flipped to a team like the Baltimore Ravens or New York Giants as a secondary pass-catching threat for mid-round picks.

Treylon Burks, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans essentially traded A.J. Brown for Treylon Burks. In two seasons, the first-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft has produced 665 receiving yards with 1 touchdown in 22 games. The front office that drafted him is gone and a new Titans coaching staff means no one in the franchise has a connection to Burks. With wide receiver already among the Titans draft needs, Burks could be flipped to a receiver-needy team like the Los Angeles Chargers or be a reclamation project for a club like the New England Patriots. Tennessee gets another piece to rebuild with and Burks receives a fresh start with arguably a better situation to turn things around.

Dameon Pierce, running back, Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dameon Pierce doesn't have a future with the Houston Texans. He lost the starting job to Devin Singletary during the 2023 season and then saw Houston trade for and then extend Joe Mixon. Simply put, Pierce doesn't fit in the Texans' scheme anymore. However, he showed starting-caliber ability and production as a rookie in 2022 (4.3 ypc, 1,104 scrimmage yards) and he's owed a combined $2.0985 million in base salary over the next two years. With the 2024 NFL Draft thin at running back, Pierce could be a nice buy-low player for a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants or Dallas Cowboys.

Matthew Judon, edge rusher, New England Patriots

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The typical reason a veteran becomes an NFL trade candidate is that a new regime takes over and wants to bring in their own guys. While the New England Patriots hired a new coach and de facto general manager, they stayed inside the organization. However, edge rusher Matthew Judon is entering his ge-32 season and he's in a contract year ($14.675 million). With the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all in the market for pass-rushing help, New England should have plenty of suitors willing to flip draft picks for Judon.

Greg Newsome II, cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II is another player who has been floated in NFL trade rumors this offseason. He carries a low $4.056 million cap hit in 2025 with a looming decision on his fifth-year team option for 2025 ($13.4 million). He held up well in coverage last season – 76.4 QB rating allowed in coverage per Pro Football Focus – and Cleveland doesn't seem committed to him with Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. looking like the long-term starters. If Cleveland decides to trade from its depth in the secondary, teams like the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions are worth keeping an eye on for Newsome II.

Trey Pipkins III, offensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

It's not just the Los Angeles Chargers mock draft that has the team focused on offensive tackle. Jim Harbaugh has made it pretty clear the offensive line is the most important position group in football. If the Chargers use their first-round pick on an offensive tackle, Trey Pipkins doesn't have a starting spot or at least not in Los Angeles. Pipkins might only be a league-average right tackle, but that would still represent an upgrade for teams like the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints and potentially the Baltimore Ravens or Pittsburgh Steelers. Plus, from the Chargers' perspective, trading Pipkins means more draft capital for general manager Joe Hortiz to take swings in the middle and late rounds which is his specialty.

Stetson Bennett, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After a year away from the NFL, Stetson Bennett is making his return to the Los Angeles Rams. However, he's already third on the depth chart behind Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo. Plus, some 2024 NFL Draft rumors have made it clear Los Angeles is very open to drafting a quarterback. If that's true, Bennett doesn't have a future with the Rams. His value at this point would be a late-round pick, but he could be a decent fit for teams like the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals in a backup role.

Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are still in a rebuild and just a year removed from Budda Baker requesting a trade. With only one year left on Baker's deal, it would be reasonable for general manager Monti Ossenfort to explore the trade market for him. Baker is still a high-end safety and he could be an exciting addition to any of the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets or Buffalo Bills for the 2024 season.

Chad Muma, off-ball linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jacksonville Jaguars have loaded up on off-ball linebackers in recent years, leaving few opportunities for Chad Muma. Selected with the 70th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Muma's snap count dropped from 286 in his rookie season to 145 snaps (13 percent) in 2023. There's just no place for him in Jacksonville. The Jaguars obviously wouldn't get anything strong in return for him, but a 6-foot-3 linebacker who posted a 9.79 Relative Athletic Score could be an enticing trade target for teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports