5 worst quarterback performances from NFL Week 7, including Brock Purdy and Gardner Minshew

With 11 games on Sunday’s NFL Week 7 schedule before tonight’s Jets-Steelers game kicks off, it wasn’t hard to come up with five of the worst quarterback performances from today’s action. Amazingly, four quarterbacks had fewer than 100 passing yards, which just made our job easy. From Brock Purdy to Gardner Minshew, here are the worst quarterback performances we’ve seen from NFL Week 7.

Daniel Jones

This isn't the 1980s. NFL quarterbacks should never struggle to top 100 yards in an individual game. But Daniel Jones accomplished this feat on Sunday. In fact, he also lost 56 yards after taking seven sacks, so seeing him just muster 99 passing yards is an absolute embarrassment.

Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle combine for Miami Dolphins tragedy

Tua Tagovailoa can't come back soon enough. The Miami Dolphins have won just one game without their Pro Bowl QB. Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle continue to embarrass Mike McDaniel. This time, they combined for just 149 passing yards and a touchdown on 26 attempts. Let's hope Tagovailoa's back in Week 8.

C.J. Stroud

We don't even recognize this version of C.J. Stroud. He had a new career-low 86 passing yards and failed to complete more than 50% of his passes for just the third time in his career. To be fair, Houston's pass protection didn't do him any favors in this one, with Stroud seemingly under pressure, or at risk of getting hurried on every down. He did take four sacks, but it felt like there could have been a lot more.

Brock Purdy

Both Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy kept committing turnovers in the Super Bowl LVIII rematch. But to no surprise, Mahomes had a lot more magic in his bag. As for Purdy, he had just his second career game with more than two interceptions (he had three today) and completed a pedestrian 54.8% of his passes. In what ended up being a 10-point loss, there's no doubt that a better performance from San Francisco's QB could have delivered different results.

Gardner Minshew

